Shedeur Sanders mouths cryptic answers after Browns choose to keep him as QB3 despite Dillon Gabriel's promotion as starter

Shedeur Sanders surprised reporters on Wednesday with an unusual media session after the Browns announced a quarterback shake-up.Instead of answering questions about his standing on the depth chart, the rookie opted for gestures and smiles without speaking.The fifth-round pick remains slotted as Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback, trailing veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel, a third-round selection, was elevated to starter this week as the Browns search for solutions on offense following a 1-3 start.Sanders mimed responses when asked about remaining at QB3. He declined to comment on Gabriel’s promotion or his status, leaving observers to interpret his body language rather than his words.Browns HC Kevin Stefanski keeps his explanation brief on Shedeur Sanders' backup quarterback arrangementNFL: Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions - Source: ImagnCleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski fielded questions about the order behind Dillon Gabriel, confirming that Joe Flacco remains the first backup.“Yeah, Joe’s the backup,” Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday.He didn't provide further details on the choice to keep Shedeur Sanders at QB3. Stefanski emphasized that the decision reflected the team’s needs more broadly.“This is not about one person,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. “Joe is a captain of this football team and will need his leadership going forward. Excited for Dillon. He’s handled everything really well since he’s been on campus here.”The Browns' offensive problems have been evident through four weeks, as the team has failed to score more than 17 points in any game. The latest setback was the 34-10 defeat to Detroit on Sunday, where turnovers and missed opportunities doomed Cleveland.Flacco struggled again in that loss. He completed 16 of 34 passes for 184 yards with two interceptions, while also losing a fumble. His stats nclude 93 completions on 160 attempts for 815 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.Gabriel has seen spot duty in two games, including a brief appearance in Baltimore, where he threw his first career touchdown. The rookie from Oregon takes the reins of an offense that has yet to find rhythm behind a shifting line and inconsistent production.He becomes the Browns’ 41st starting quarterback since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999.