Shedeur Sanders name drops 3 NFL teams he's scheduled to meet with after deciding to skip 2025 combine 

Teams hoping to see former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders showcase his arm talent and accuracy before the 2025 NFL draft were disappointed when he announced that he plans to skip the workout portion at the Combine. Instead, he will focus on his interviews with coaches and front offices.

There are suggestions that the quarterback's draft stock could plummet due to his decision to skip the workout. However, Sanders is seemingly confident that he'd be a top-three pick. On the "2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders" podcast, he revealed his post-Combine plans:

"The schedule is the Browns, Giants and Titans. I think those are the only three [meetings]."

While the plan right now is to only meet with the team with the top three picks in the draft, the quarterback claimed he's open to visiting more franchises.

"Things could change day by day. Some more teams could get added day by day honestly though," Sanders said. "That's another thing why you just can't take the teams right now and just say 'this is it this where you're going' cuz like bro it could be added teams."

Sanders is confident his decision to skip the workout at the Combine will not affect teams' interest in him.

