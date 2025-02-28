Shedeur Sanders names his dream NFL WR duos from 2025 Draft class feat. Travis Hunter and more

Shedeur Sanders shared his ideal NFL receiver targets in NFL Combine interviews.

Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, is regarded as one of the top two quarterback prospects, alongside Cam Ward, after a standout senior season.

When speaking during his media session at the NFL Combine on Thursday, Sanders discussed which wide receivers he would prefer to throw to in the pros:

"Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn," said Sanders.

His choices are not unexpected, given his chemistry with these receivers. Sanders completed his senior year with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Travis Hunter claps back at Shedeur Sanders

NFL: Combine

Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders' first choice and Colorado teammate, returned the compliment in his own NFL Combine media availability.

"What makes his game so special is his accuracy and love for the game," Hunter said, according to SI.com on Feb. 27. He added that he is "very confident" Sanders is the "best quarterback in this draft."

Sanders and Hunter combined for 96 catches, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. Hunter also pointed out on Pro Football Talk that Shedeur Sanders' mobility is underrated.

"He can get out of the pocket if he needs to," Hunter told Chris Simms and Mike Florio. "He can run a little bit ... He's sneaky fast. He's agile."

LaJohntay Wester, No. 159 on College Sports Network's draft board, has been training hard for the NFL Combine. Wester's route-running accuracy and sure hands enabled him to accumulate 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns after transferring from Florida Atlantic.

Will Sheppard drew the eye of ESPN analyst Mina Kimes despite not being issued a Combine invite. On Feb. 17, Kimes referred to the 6-foot-3 former Vanderbilt transfer as an "intriguing prospect" with strong body control upon reviewing him on Shedeur Sanders' game tape.

Colorado teammate Jimmy Horn Jr. bypassed the Shrine Bowl but remained one of at least eight NFL teams' target. This includes the Steelers, Broncos and Chargers. The 5-foot-10 receiver amassed 441 yards in 2024 with injuries holding him back, yet his explosive talent could render him a Day 3 steal.

