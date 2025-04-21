"Shedeur Sanders is a PR disaster waiting to happen" - Ex-NFL scout raises major red flags on ex-Colorado QB before draft

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight entering the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback is regarded as a top-10 pick, but some have also raised concerns around the player.

On Sunday, former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly recalled an incident when Sanders confronted a Texas Tech ball boy while playing for Colorado last season.

"Imagine an NFL team entrusting their franchise to a quarterback who got into a verbal confrontation with a ball boy. Shedeur Sanders is a PR disaster waiting to happen. Nobody is going to be able to say, “We didn’t see this coming.”" Kelly tweeted.

Kelly has been critical of Sanders in the past as well. He slammed the CU star for not taking part in the physical drills at the Scouting Combine.

After the 2024 season, Kelly also pointed out flaws in Sanders' game after watching his clips, and suggested that he could be an "undraftable free agent" at this year's draft.

Sanders posted 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and four rushing TDs in his final year at Colorado. He guided the Buffs to a 9-4 record, and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 Colorado jersey was retired at CU's spring football game

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders' No. 2 Colorado jersey was retired by the team on Saturday, during CU's spring football game. The Buffs celebrated the player for his two sparkling years in Boulder.

Sanders transferred to Colorado in 2023, after spending two seasons at Jackson State. During his two years with the Buffs, the signal-caller completed 651 of 907 passes for 7,364 yards, throwing 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also scored eight rushing TDs across 24 games.

Moreover, Sanders was coached by his father, Deion Sanders, throughout his collegiate career.

With the spotlight on Sanders, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL.

