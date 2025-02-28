Shedeur Sanders puts NFL teams on notice ahead of the 2025 Draft

Teams have their eyes on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has caught people's attention with his marvelous performance in college games.

Ad

Sanders is the top favorite to be the number-one pick in the upcoming April Draft. However, ahead of that, the 23-year-old opened up about his performance, clearing his stance on why any team should pick him.

On Friday, Shedeur Sanders spoke on the NFL Draft in a press conference, sending a strong message to NFL teams. The American quarterback reflects on confidence in his game, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back. You don't think I could come to an NFL franchise and change a program again? It's history, it's always going to repeat itself."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders started his college journey with Jackson State, where he played from 2021 to 2022, and soon after, he joined Colorado and played two seasons for the Buffaloes. He had his best record with Colorado in the 2024 season, where he recorded 4,134 yards in passing.

Shedeur Sanders shares a bold message ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

On Friday, Sanders reflected on several topics as the NFL Draft is looming around. He even talked about what the teams should expect from him if they are going to pick him in the draft.

Ad

"If you're not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me," Sanders said. "So, you should know how to repeat yourself over and over and over, and I have done it over and over and over. So, this should not be a question why an NFL franchise should pick me."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders also talked about handling criticisms. However, he simply stated that criticism doesn’t bother him much as he learned from his dad, Deion Sanders, how to deal with tough situations. Speaking of handling criticism, Shedeur said:

“You think I’m worried about what critics say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seemingly, there have been high expectations for Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, only time will tell which team will pick him.

NFL franchises such as Tennessee Titans and New York Giants need a quarterback, and it would be interesting to see how things will unfold for the 23-year-old in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins