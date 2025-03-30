Shedeur Sanders' QB coach gives his verdict on Browns potentially drafting Colorado star

Darrell Colbert, the quarterback coach to top NFL draft prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, revealed that he sees a positive fit for Sanders with the Cleveland Browns. The team holds the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, putting them in a position to potentially select the Colorado QB.

Colbert has worked closely with Ward and Shedeur Sanders during their pre-draft preparation. On Friday, he shared his thoughts about the draft prospects during an appearance on "The Sick Podcast."

"I hope they go one and two because I like the situation for both of them," Colbert said (17:46). "I like the situation in Tennessee with, you know... with all the offensive line guys that they've been able to sign and different things like that. And then you go to Cleveland with that defense, and then, you know, the weapons, the run game that they have. I'm fine with both of those guys going to either one. So, I think both of those guys will be, will be fine going either one."

Most draft analysts predict that the Tennessee Titans will select Ward with the first overall pick, which would leave Sanders available for Cleveland at No. 2. The Browns struggled last season, winning just three games, and face a difficult salary cap situation due to Deshaun Watson's contract.

Shedeur Sanders' shows positive signals to one team

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

While Darrell Colbert sees Cleveland as a good landing spot for Shedeur Sanders, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report advised the Browns to take him despite potential challenges with his father.

Moton suggested Cleveland should go with Sanders to address its QB woes.

"Deal with Deion Sanders talking smack about how bad the team is, because his son, Shedeur, can help you out of quarterback purgatory," Bailey wrote.

However, Deion Sanders has publicly expressed support for the Browns as a potential destination for his son.

"Shedeur has told me, he's talked to me intently about all the visits he's had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go," Deion said on Thursday, via 'The Skip Bayless Show.'

"If it's New York it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Las Vegas Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any of those teams that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it, man. Because I know what he's going to do to the organization."

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported on Friday that Sanders will work out for the Titans and Browns ahead of Colorado's pro day on Friday.

According to Todd McShay, who appeared on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" on March 20, Sanders showed genuine interest in joining Cleveland during interviews at the NFL combine. McShay noted that he is unlikely to fall past the Browns at No. 2 or the Giants at No. 3. However, recent moves suggest New York may be out of the QB market after signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

