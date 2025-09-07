  • home icon
  • Shedeur Sanders' QB1 dream served reality check as Browns predicted to halt Deion Sanders' son's ambitions: Report  

By Nishant
Published Sep 07, 2025 14:11 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (Credits: IMAGN)

When the Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, there was a lot of speculation, especially with the surprise at Sanders' draft. Some believed it was part of a larger, behind-the-scenes strategy. Others thought it was a publicity stunt, capitalizing on the legacy of his legendary father, Coach Prime Deion Sanders.

However, according to senior NFL insider Dianna Russini, the real story is far more straightforward. The Browns’ General Manager, Andrew Berry, made the call with a clear purpose: to invest in Shedeur’s potential and allow Cleveland’s coaching staff to help him grow as an NFL quarterback.

Russini said that any hopes that Shedeur could step into the role of starting QB right away have been firmly tempered. The Browns are committed to Joe Flacco’s veteran leadership and are focused on developing Dillon Gabriel as the primary backup. Shedeur’s path to meaningful playing time this season appears blocked unless an unlikely series of events unfolds.

"However, don’t plan on seeing the fifth-round rookie on the field this season unless things get really weird," Rusinni wrote.
This is a reality check for the quarterback with an excellent college football career. After transferring to the University of Colorado in 2023, in his debut game, Sanders set a school record by passing for 510 yards and four touchdowns against TCU.

Over his senior season in 2024, Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He concluded his college career with 14,353 passing yards and 134 touchdowns across 50 games.

Ryan Staub shines in Colorado win, credits Shedeur Sanders for development

Third-string quarterback Ryan Staub impressed during Colorado’s 31-7 victory over Delaware at Folsom Field. Inserted for the Buffaloes’ final first-half possession, Staub led a 75-yard drive, finishing with a touchdown pass. He remained under center after halftime and connected on a 71-yard touchdown pass, extending Colorado’s lead to 24-7.

Following the big play, Staub imitated Shedeur Sanders’ signature celebration by flexing an invisible watch. Sanders retweeted a picture of the moment on X with just a fire emoji.

"I've been blessed to be able to sit behind him for two years," Staub said. "I've tried to take as much as I can from him because he's going to have an amazing career. He's an amazing quarterback."

From 2023 to 2024, Staub served as Shedeur Sanders’ backup, completing 23 of 44 passes for 254 yards and one touchdown in seven games. After his breakout performance, Staub credited Sanders for his growth.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
