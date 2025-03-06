Shedeur Sanders responds to official NFL page's special gesture for Colorado star

As the NFL offseason continues, we are getting closer to the 2025 NFL draft. There are a lot of intriguing names that will be beginning their NFL careers and one of the bigger names is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

It seems that the NFL is aware of how big of a brand and player Sanders is as they changed their Twitter header to a picture of the Colorado QB lying down in the end zone before a game. Sanders took to his Instagram story with the NFL's Twitter profile header and played his song "Perfect Timing".

Shedeur Sanders' Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The timing could not be more perfect for the 23-year-old as he is expected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken on draft night. Last season for the Colorado Buffaloes, he completed 353-of-477 (74.0%) of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Which team will draft Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft but his projections have been all over the place. He entered the NFL Combine as a consensus top-10 pick and now some mock drafts have him out of the first round completely.

What teams do with the quarterback position during free agency is critical to their interest in drafting a quarterback in the first round. One team that makes a lot of sense is going to be the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall selection.

Ad

There seemingly has been a bit of interest on both sides as Shedeur would tweet "Thank you GOD" following every Las Vegas Raiders loss during the previous NFL season. This led fans to believe Sanders was eyeing the team as his preferred destination. The Raiders are building a quality team while creating a culture with coach Pete Carroll entering his first season with the franchise.

With the Raiders re-signing Maxx Crosby to the largest, non-quarterback contract in NFL history, drafting a quarterback significantly helps the cap space to build a great offense around him. With tight end Brock Bowers, the team has a solid piece to help the offense take that next step with a good quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations