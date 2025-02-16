Shedeur Sanders set to be picked early as struggling NFC team makes big move for No. 1 spot, per latest NFL Mock Draft

The New York Giants are positioning themselves to trade up from the No. 3 pick to the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft per a recent mock draft by Fox Sports. This could give them the chance to target Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt gave this projection in his first mock draft of 2025, published on Wednesday.

Klatt believes the Tennessee Titans will trade away their No. 1 pick to the Giants for draft capital. The analyst spoke about how Sanders may not want to play in Tennessee which could force the trade. This potential move comes as both teams need to draft a quarterback for the upcoming season, the trade could give the Titans a good chance of landing Cam Ward.

The Giants' pursuit of Shedeur Sanders aligns with their organizational needs. The team barely retained head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen after a difficult 2024 season, as reported by the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy.

"I don't generally do this and it's going to be the only trade of the first round. I think Tennessee trades the first pick for a combination of reasons and I believe that the Giants jump up to No. 1," Klatt wrote. "They do have a great relationship with Shedeur Sanders. They have vetted him out several times. I believe that it is reciprocal there."

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders's draft stock has sparked debate among NFL analysts. ESPN's Matt Miller noted that Sanders might not be a "true first-round talent."

Deion Sanders's influence could shape Shedeur Sanders's NFL journey

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

According to the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy, Deion Sanders has suggested that he might block certain teams that he views as "dysfunctional" from drafting his son. This potentially includes the Titans at No. 1 or Browns at No. 2.

"Whichever team drafts Shedeur, their head coach will inherit the large shadow of Deion as a potential high-profile vocal critic — Shedeur was coached by his father in high school and college — and a candidate to take over if things go sideways," Dunleavy wrote.

The 2025 quarterback class presents a unique set of challenges as well. Unlike the 2024 draft, which saw six quarterbacks selected in the top 12 picks, this year's class lacks a QB who experts across the board believe to be an NFL superstar. However, quarterbacks with lower performance grades traditionally get drafted early due to the position's importance and this is likely to be the case come April 24.

