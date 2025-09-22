Shedeur Sanders shows off custom Nike Air DT Max ‘96 cleats in Cleveland Browns colors [PIC]

Shedeur Sanders gave his followers on Instagram a look at his custom cleats, two special Nike Air DT Max ‘96s made in Cleveland Browns colors. He posted both pairs on his IG story on Monday.

The first pair is for pregame. It’s mostly black but has a flame design in brown and orange. The colors alternate along the sides of the shoe, with the last brown wrapping around the heel. The second pair is meant for games and is mostly white to match the Browns’ “dress white” uniforms. Like the pregame pair, they also have the same flame design in alternating brown and orange.

@shedeursanders' Instagram story

Shedeur Sanders has often worn custom cleats before games. Some of his most talked-about designs include a New York Giants-themed pair and a fuchsia and black colorway, all worn during warmups. After getting drafted by Cleveland, Sanders added the two Browns-themes pairs to his growing list.

Skip Bayless said Shedeur Sanders should’ve landed in Baltimore

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a 13-10 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but Shedeur Sanders was once again rendered to the sidelines.

Despite the win, Cleveland’s offense had a hard time. Joe Flacco, starting at quarterback, threw for 142 yards and one interception. Calls for a change were loud, to include Dillon Gabriel and Sanders, as the offense looked lifeless for most of the game. But thanks to an interception by Grant Delpit, a blocked field goal by Shelby Harris and a 55-yard game-winning kick from Andre Szmyt, the Browns won.

Even so, Flacco’s poor performance has only increased scrutiny. According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, coach Kevin Stefanski says Flacco will remain the starter for Week 4 against the Detroit Lions. But with each outing, it feels more likely that the Browns could make a switch.

Shedeur Sanders has yet to take a regular-season snap, which has led to frustration among many, including sports commentator Skip Bayless, who talked about it during Sunday’s episode of “Undisputed.” He talked about Sanders reportedly steering away from being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, where he could’ve learned behind Lamar Jackson.

“Baltimore, at least you learn from two of the best in being professional, being a pro,” Bayless said. “Show me Lamar. Show me Cooper Rush. Show me how to do it. Let me feel the tradition in Baltimore, let me teach me how to do this the right way.

“Let me rehabilitate my image. Let me restore some credibility in Baltimore so that maybe at the trade deadline, some team will say, ‘Well, he’s been learning from Lamar … He’s restored his professionalism … Maybe he’s worth a shot”

According to Bayless, the Browns threw Sanders into tough preseason situations and didn’t give him the support he needed. He also suggested that Kevin Stefanski has no real plans to develop Sanders, as the rookie has been sidelined from the start.

