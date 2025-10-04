“Shedeur Sanders should have been starting for Tennessee Titans”: Skip Bayless shades Cam Ward after 0-4 start to 2025 NFL season

Skip Bayless reignited the quarterback debate in Tennessee on Friday, saying that the franchise made a mistake by passing on Shedeur Sanders. With the Titans owning a 0-4 record and Cam Ward struggling, Bayless suggested the offense would look different with Sanders under center.
He doubled down on his pre-draft support for Sanders. Ward, taken at No. 1 in April, has endured a rocky opening month while Sanders remains a backup in Cleveland.
“Shedeur Sanders should have been starting right here, right now for the Tennessee Titans,” Bayless said on Saturday (1:25), via "The Skip Bayless Show." "And I believe he would be playing at a much higher level than Cam Ward has played.”
Ward’s production has been limited through four weeks. His completion percentage hovers just above 51, and he’s barely topped 600 passing yards with more sacks. Tennessee’s attack ranks at the bottom of the league in scoring and yardage, extending its skid to 10 consecutive defeats dating back to last season.
Skip Bayless doubles down on Shedeur Sanders, points to Browns’ front office drama
Skip Bayless also revisited the circumstances that led to Shedeur Sanders sliding to Cleveland. He said Browns owner Jimmy Haslam strong-armed the coaching staff into drafting him.
“I believe that Jimmy Haslam said that's enough to Kevin Stefanski and overruled him because Kevin Stefanski wants nothing to do with Shedeur,” Bayless said on Saturday, via "The Skip Bayless Show." "He didn't want to draft him and the owner overruled. Stepped in and overruled and said you will take him.”
Sanders remains the Browns’ third-string quarterback behind rookie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Joe Flacco. Gabriel was elevated to starter after Flacco was benched. It left Sanders in a holding pattern with no clear path to playing time.
Meanwhile, tension has been building inside Tennessee’s locker room after Cam Ward’s postgame comments following their latest defeat.
Veterans such as Jeffery Simmons and Cody Barton advised him to be more measured when speaking publicly. Titans coach Brian Callahan emphasized the importance of his role as the franchise’s voice.
Ward said the offense has struggled with basic execution, pointing to collective breakdowns across multiple positions.
