Shedeur Sanders had a very famous familial circle around him throughout his playing career so far: his Hall-of-Fame father Deion, his elder brother Shilo, his half-brother/content creator Deion Jr. and his favorite passing target Travis Hunter. But almost no one has known that there is even a sixth member of that clique - until now.
On Thursday's episode of Rich Eisen's eponymous show, personal trainer Darrell Colbert Jr. shared how their relationship began.
The future Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was still in middle school when they first met via Deion Jr., who was a wide receiver at SMU (from 0:20):
"Even back then, Shedeur used to always want to just come work out... And so when I got there and me and him created a relationship, he would come out and come throw with me when I was out there throwing or come work out with me."
He continued:
"When I got back, his mom lived in Houston. On different Christmas breaks, summer breaks, and I'm from Houston. So I would come back home to Houston and he would call me and be like, Hey man, come pick me up from my mom's house. I wanna come work out with you. So we had created a bond from there."
Will Shedeur Sanders fall out of the Top 10 in the draft? Analyst discusses Colorado QB prospect's stock
In that same episode, The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler weighed in on Shedeur Sanders' vacillating stock. He said (starting on 0:49):
"Let's say no quarterbacks go 2 or 3. Is Shedeur (going) to the Saints at 9? Could it be to the Steelers? We're talking in the 20's at that point. And there' some interesting fits when we get there. Could we see the Browns and Giants trade back up to get to get Shedeur?"
He continued (from 2:06):
"With a guy like Shedeur, there's a lot to like... He's smart, he's tough, he's poised, he's accurate... But the way he likes to play, does he have the physical traits to make that happen at the next level? I think Shedeur can start in the NFL, but I'm not convinced that he can be a Top 12 to 14 quarterback."
The 2025 NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field.
