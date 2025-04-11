Shedeur Sanders had a very famous familial circle around him throughout his playing career so far: his Hall-of-Fame father Deion, his elder brother Shilo, his half-brother/content creator Deion Jr. and his favorite passing target Travis Hunter. But almost no one has known that there is even a sixth member of that clique - until now.

Ad

On Thursday's episode of Rich Eisen's eponymous show, personal trainer Darrell Colbert Jr. shared how their relationship began.

The future Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was still in middle school when they first met via Deion Jr., who was a wide receiver at SMU (from 0:20):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Even back then, Shedeur used to always want to just come work out... And so when I got there and me and him created a relationship, he would come out and come throw with me when I was out there throwing or come work out with me."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He continued:

"When I got back, his mom lived in Houston. On different Christmas breaks, summer breaks, and I'm from Houston. So I would come back home to Houston and he would call me and be like, Hey man, come pick me up from my mom's house. I wanna come work out with you. So we had created a bond from there."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Shedeur Sanders fall out of the Top 10 in the draft? Analyst discusses Colorado QB prospect's stock

In that same episode, The Athletic draft analyst Dane Brugler weighed in on Shedeur Sanders' vacillating stock. He said (starting on 0:49):

"Let's say no quarterbacks go 2 or 3. Is Shedeur (going) to the Saints at 9? Could it be to the Steelers? We're talking in the 20's at that point. And there' some interesting fits when we get there. Could we see the Browns and Giants trade back up to get to get Shedeur?"

Ad

He continued (from 2:06):

"With a guy like Shedeur, there's a lot to like... He's smart, he's tough, he's poised, he's accurate... But the way he likes to play, does he have the physical traits to make that happen at the next level? I think Shedeur can start in the NFL, but I'm not convinced that he can be a Top 12 to 14 quarterback."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 2025 NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles