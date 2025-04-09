Shedeur Sanders' visit to Steelers means Aaron Rodgers is 'now on the clock, ' suggests insider

According to insider Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a pre-draft visit on Thursday sends a message to Aaron Rodgers. In an episode of Good Morning Football on April 8, He discussed the implications of Sander's planned visit.

Meanwhile, the team continues waiting for Rodgers to make a decision, despite having had a productive meeting with him back in March.

"I don't think is a message to Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers don't need to do that. But if it was, I would say the message is, 'you are now on the clock.' They've been very patient with Rodgers. Free agency was a 1000 years ago... still don't have a decision," said Rapoport.

The Steelers find themselves in quarterback limbo after Justin Fields and Russell Wilson departed in free agency. Those two quarterbacks split starting duties in 2024, leading Pittsburgh to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance. Currently, Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson sit atop the team's quarterback depth chart.

Would the Steelers trade up for Shedeur Sanders?

NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders is widely regarded the second-best quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, trailing only the likely No. 1 pick Cam Ward. While he isn't expected to be available when the Steelers pick at No. 21, this has sparked speculation about whether Pittsburgh might trade up to acquire him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently identified Pittsburgh as a team to watch regarding Sanders:

"I'm looking at the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 and the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21," Schefter said, "who never, ever would've thought Shedeur would ever slide to them. And he probably still won't, but there was a time where we said Aaron Rodgers won't slide to 23, he was gonna go number one, and he wound up sliding on draft day, all the way to number 23."

Sanders himself seems intrigued by the possibility of joining the Steelers. According to reports, he posted the word "Legendary" on Instagram in response to news about his upcoming visit with the team.

During his college career split between Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders completed 70.1% of his passes for 14,347 yards with 134 touchdowns and just 27 interceptions.

The Steelers' interest in Shedeur Sanders makes strategic sense regardless of the Rodgers situation. At 41, Rodgers is a short-term option after completing 63 percent of his passes for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during a 5-12 season with the Jets last year. Sanders, however, could offer Pittsburgh the long-term quarterback stability they've lacked since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

