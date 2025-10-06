  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shemar Stewart's GF Grace Uribe dons frilly denim frock to support Bengals star against Detroit [PHOTOS]

Shemar Stewart's GF Grace Uribe dons frilly denim frock to support Bengals star against Detroit [PHOTOS]

By Garima
Modified Oct 06, 2025 18:46 GMT
Shemar Stewart and Grace Uribe (Image credit: Instagram/@gracebelleuribe)
Shemar Stewart and Grace Uribe (Image credit: Instagram/@gracebelleuribe)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart’s girlfriend Grace Uribe wore a frilly denim dress for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Although Stewart did not play due to an ankle injury, Grace was there to support him from the stands, as seen in her Instagram post on Monday.

Ad
"Any given sunday🏈🐅," she captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The two have been together since 2023. They met while both were student-athletes at Texas A&M University. Shemar Stewart, born on Nov. 12, 2003, in Miami, Florida, played football at Texas A&M from 2022 to 2024. He finished with 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Meanwhile, Grace Uribe, born on Aug. 31, 2002, in Glendale, Arizona, played softball at Texas A&M before transferring to San Diego State University. She grew up in Huntington Beach, California and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling.

Ad

How did Shemar Stewart’s Bengals do on Sunday?

The Cincinnati Bengals lost 37-24 on Sunday. It was their third straight loss and their first defeat to Detroit since 1992. The Bengals fell behind 28-3 before making a late push in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Jake Browning threw for 251 yards, three TDs and three interceptions.

Two of his touchdown passes went to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who finished with six catches for 110 yards.

Ad

One of Chase’s touchdowns, a 15-yard grab in the corner of the end zone, was the team’s first touchdown in 20 possessions and was the most unlikely scoring catch of the season, with just a 12.5% chance of being completed, according to Next Gen Stats. He later added a 65-yard touchdown to close the gap.

Syndication: The Enquirer - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja&#039;Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Enquirer - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Source: Imagn

Nevertheless, Shemar Stewart’s Bengals couldn’t overcome their deficit. Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 19 of 23 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Detroit’s offense clicked all game long, and the defense kept the Bengals at bay until the fourth quarter.

After this loss, the Bengals fell to a 2-3 record. Their next game is against Green Bay on the road on Sunday.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications