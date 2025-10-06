Shemar Stewart's GF Grace Uribe dons frilly denim frock to support Bengals star against Detroit [PHOTOS]

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart’s girlfriend Grace Uribe wore a frilly denim dress for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Although Stewart did not play due to an ankle injury, Grace was there to support him from the stands, as seen in her Instagram post on Monday.&quot;Any given sunday🏈🐅,&quot; she captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two have been together since 2023. They met while both were student-athletes at Texas A&amp;M University. Shemar Stewart, born on Nov. 12, 2003, in Miami, Florida, played football at Texas A&amp;M from 2022 to 2024. He finished with 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.Meanwhile, Grace Uribe, born on Aug. 31, 2002, in Glendale, Arizona, played softball at Texas A&amp;M before transferring to San Diego State University. She grew up in Huntington Beach, California and is pursuing a Master’s degree in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling.How did Shemar Stewart’s Bengals do on Sunday?The Cincinnati Bengals lost 37-24 on Sunday. It was their third straight loss and their first defeat to Detroit since 1992. The Bengals fell behind 28-3 before making a late push in the fourth quarter with three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Jake Browning threw for 251 yards, three TDs and three interceptions.Two of his touchdown passes went to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who finished with six catches for 110 yards.One of Chase’s touchdowns, a 15-yard grab in the corner of the end zone, was the team’s first touchdown in 20 possessions and was the most unlikely scoring catch of the season, with just a 12.5% chance of being completed, according to Next Gen Stats. He later added a 65-yard touchdown to close the gap.Syndication: The Enquirer - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Detroit Lions during the second half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Source: ImagnNevertheless, Shemar Stewart’s Bengals couldn’t overcome their deficit. Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 19 of 23 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Detroit’s offense clicked all game long, and the defense kept the Bengals at bay until the fourth quarter.After this loss, the Bengals fell to a 2-3 record. Their next game is against Green Bay on the road on Sunday.