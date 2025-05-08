Shemar Stewart's girlfriend Grace Uribe earns major All-Mountain West softball honors

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart's girlfriend, San Diego State softball player Grace Uribe, was honored with major All-Mountain West this week. SDSU Aztec Softball announced the recognition on Tuesday on Instagram.

"Whether it’s pitching, hitting, or even singing the National Anthem, Gracie Uribe has done it all," the caption read.

Uribe is a student-athlete and has played a key role for the Aztecs since transferring from Texas A&M University, where she competed from 2021 to 2023. The 5-foot-11 athlete was raised in Huntington Beach, California and attended Huntington Beach High School.

Stewart was selected 17th in this year's draft. Stewart and Uribe have reportedly been in a relationship since 2023 and have shared photos on IG. Stewart was a top recruit in the 2022 college football class and declared for the NFL draft in December.

McKinnley Jackson confident in Shemar Stewart’s potential despite concerns over college stats

Cincinnati drafted Shemar Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and it sparked different opinions. Some people are concerned about his college stats. However, his teammate McKinnley Jackson isn't worried.

"Don’t let the numbers fool you. He is him,” Jackson said, via Dayton Daily News’ Laurel Pfahler. “He’s worth this pick.”

Jackson played with Stewart at Texas A&M and knows what he's capable of. While Stewart didn't have better stats than Jackson in college, Jackson believes Stewart has a lot of potential.

He thinks Stewart will be unstoppable once he learns to use his athleticism. He also sees himself as a mentor to him, saying, "I've always seen him as a little brother," per Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway.

McKinnley Jackson is ready to help Shemar Stewart grow and succeed in the NFL. Having Jackson's support could be key as the defensive end makes the transition to the NFL.

