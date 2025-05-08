  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shemar Stewart's girlfriend Grace Uribe earns major All-Mountain West softball honors

Shemar Stewart's girlfriend Grace Uribe earns major All-Mountain West softball honors

By Heena singh
Modified May 08, 2025 13:48 GMT
Shemar Stewart
Shemar Stewart's girlfriend Grace Uribe earns major All-Mountain West softball honors, Instagram/gracebelleuribe

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart's girlfriend, San Diego State softball player Grace Uribe, was honored with major All-Mountain West this week. SDSU Aztec Softball announced the recognition on Tuesday on Instagram.

Ad
"Whether it’s pitching, hitting, or even singing the National Anthem, Gracie Uribe has done it all," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Uribe is a student-athlete and has played a key role for the Aztecs since transferring from Texas A&M University, where she competed from 2021 to 2023. The 5-foot-11 athlete was raised in Huntington Beach, California and attended Huntington Beach High School.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Stewart was selected 17th in this year's draft. Stewart and Uribe have reportedly been in a relationship since 2023 and have shared photos on IG. Stewart was a top recruit in the 2022 college football class and declared for the NFL draft in December.

Ad

McKinnley Jackson confident in Shemar Stewart’s potential despite concerns over college stats

Cincinnati drafted Shemar Stewart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and it sparked different opinions. Some people are concerned about his college stats. However, his teammate McKinnley Jackson isn't worried.

"Don’t let the numbers fool you. He is him,” Jackson said, via Dayton Daily News’ Laurel Pfahler. “He’s worth this pick.”
Ad

Jackson played with Stewart at Texas A&M and knows what he's capable of. While Stewart didn't have better stats than Jackson in college, Jackson believes Stewart has a lot of potential.

He thinks Stewart will be unstoppable once he learns to use his athleticism. He also sees himself as a mentor to him, saying, "I've always seen him as a little brother," per Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway.

McKinnley Jackson is ready to help Shemar Stewart grow and succeed in the NFL. Having Jackson's support could be key as the defensive end makes the transition to the NFL.

About the author
Heena singh

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

Know More

Exploring Justin Tucker's career earnings: How much has Ravens kicker made so far?

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications