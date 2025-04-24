Shemar Stewart wants to go after Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson after making "menace" admission before 2025 draft

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart is looking forward to his professional career in the NFL. Draft experts and analysts view him as a late first-round to early second-round prospect.

One day before the draft, on Good Morning Football, Shemar Stewart addressed allegations of being a "menace" on the field. He admitted to being verbally aggressive with opponents on the field. The Aggies star likes to stay composed but doesn't back down when someone tries to get into his head.

"I'm definitely a little menace on the field," Stewart said. "I get a little chippy on the field ... friendly words ... I tend to be calm and reserved. But when somebody starts with me, it's all hell breaks loose."

Shemar Stewart expressed his excitement about having one-on-one matchups with quarterbacks at the professional level. He named the two quarterbacks he would like to go head-to-head on the field.

"Definitely Lamar (Jackson) or Patrick Mahomes"

The 6-foot-5, 267 lbs DE played 37 games with Texas A&M. He recorded 65 total tackles and 4.5 sacks, making him a polarizing first-round prospect in this year's draft. He has all the traits to be a future NFL star, but his production at the collegiate level will be an area of concern for teams wishing to pick up the DE.

On Thursday, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his perspective on Stewart as a first-round prospect.

"He is the ultimate example of traits versus production," Jeremiah said. "He has got all kinds of twitch, he's explosive, he's disruptive. He just hasn't be able to finish, to compile sacks."

Penn State's Abdul Carter, who's considered the best DE prospect, had 12.0 sacks last season. Thus, it's easy to see why Stewart's production has been a major talking point ahead of the draft.

Ex-NFL GM urges Steelers to consider Shemar Stewart if they pass up on a quarterback in the first round

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without a definite starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Many believe they will look to secure one in the first round of the draft.

However, ex-Raiders GM Mike Mayock considers Shemar Stewart an ideal prospect for Mike Tomlin's team if they go the non-quarterback route with the 21st overall pick.

During a conversation with Betway Insiders' Jack Green on April 5, Mayock highlighted why Stewart to the Steelers makes sense.

"If Pittsburgh didn't take a quarterback at 21 for whatever reason, I think he (Shemar Stewart) would make sense there," Mayock said.

"The teams who love their defensive line coach, who think they've got a guy that can bring out the best in players, they're kind of teams who would lean toward taking a chance with this guy."

Shemar Stewart's NFL journey could go two ways. He could become a feared defensive end in the league or end up as a bust. His future depends on the team that acquires and puts his talent to use.

