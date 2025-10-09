"Shifted who I am in the best way": Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper opens up on how motherhood changed her after giving birth to daughter

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife Christen Harper welcomed their first child, a daughter named Romy Isabelle Goff in July. On Thursday, Harper talked about how becoming a mother has transformed her life in the best way.In a Q&amp;A session on Instagram, Harper was asked how motherhood has shifted her identity and sense of self. She wrote in reply:“I think my career for so long was so ‘me focused’ it’s been so nice to take a break from myself and fully be focused on loving and taking care of my baby girl! It’s shifted who I am in the best way, I feel so much more myself, so confident and strong. I feel truly transformed from the whole experience of pregnancy, birth and becoming a mom.”Christen Harper's IG storyHarper has built a diverse career portfolio as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, swimwear designer, social media influencer and also a philanthropist. She has used her platform to promote body positivity, sharing personal stories and such.She has also launched a swimwear line with B Swim, co-created a self-care app with fellow model Elizabeth Turner, and supports charitable causes like Girls Inc. of Los Angeles and Forgotten Harvest.Meanwhile, she also shared the reason why her daughter is named Romy.&quot;There is a french actress from the 60s who went by Romy (nickname for Rosemary) and I always thought it was pretty. When I got pregnant and Jared and I met a little girl in a coffee shop with the name and thought it was so cute 🤍&quot;Harper's IG storyChristen Harper and Jared Goff met in 2019 through the exclusive dating app Raya, when Goff was playing for the LA Rams. Though Harper wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time, Goff got past and they have been together ever since.Christen Harper has shared various sweet moments with her daughter RomyOver the past few weeks, Christen Harper has posted several heartwarming moments with Romy, capturing everything from the little to the big. In late September, she posted a photo on her Instagram story which showed her lying down with Romy sleeping on top of her.&quot;The summer I got nap trapped,&quot; she joked, referencing the popular meme spin on “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”Christen Harper's IG storyIn August, Christen took Romy on her very first beach trip. She posted a set of beautiful sunset photos from their beachside outing, writing:“1 month of Romy!! 🦋” she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiven the love they share, many more adorable mother-daughter moments are sure to come from them.