Shilo Sanders shows off Nomad Customs cleats in Buccaneers' signature colors (PHOTO)

Shilo Sanders is all set to make his rookie campaign memorable for fans with his custom cleats. After he went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he plans to give his best next season.

Shilo Sanders shows off Nomad Customs cleats in Buccaneers' signature colors (image credit: instagram/shilosanders)

The safety got himself customized cleats in a black, white, red and gold colorway. On Monday, Sanders shared a picture of the pair in the Buccaneers' signature colors, which he got from Nomad Customs.

Nomad Customs also posted a snap on Instagram, giving Sanders' fans a better look at his custom cleats. The brand shared a before and after look, revealing that the pair was originally black.

Shilo's brother, Shedeur Sanders, also got customized cleats last year. In December, Shedeur went viral for having New York Giants-themed cleats inside his locker before the Alamo Bowl. It was through this fashion statement that Shedeur hinted at his interest of playing for the Giants.

However, the quarterback slid in the draft and was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144 in the fifth round. Shedeur signed a four-year $4,647,380 contract with the team.

Meanwhile, Shilo inked a three-year deal worth $2,966,572 with the Buccaneers.

Deion Sanders opened up about watching sons Shilo and Shedeur battle major trolling during 2025 NFL draft

Deion Sanders' sons, Shilo and Shedeur faced massive trolling throughout the 2025 NFL draft process. While Shedeur's struggles lasted until the fifth round, Shilo was trolled for going undrafted.

During an episode of his "Say What Needs To Be Said" podcast, Deion opened up about the tough phase, and seeing his sons attacked by critics and fans.

“It hurts," Deion said on May 31. "But the bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed. That edge that Tom (Brady) had, it gave them the edge that you had. It gave them the edge that I have."

According to Deion, the criticism gave his sons "the edge that they needed," and they will use them to prove their worth in the league.

