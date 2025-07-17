"Shohei Ohtani type situation": Pat McAfee gives clear verdict on Arch Manning as Texas QB shines during SEC Media Days

Arch Manning shone at SEC Media Days this week. The quarterback is expected to be the new face of Texas Longhorns football in 2025. Manning will replace Quinn Ewers as the program's QB1, which fans have been waiting for since he joined the program in 2023.
At the SEC Media Days, Manning was humble, noting he hasn't accomplished anything in the conference yet, but is ready to get to work. It sparked praise from Pat McAfee on Wednesday. He compared Manning's situation to that of LA Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani in the MLB.
"And it's a Shohei Ohtani type situation, Caitlin Clark type situation down in SEC Media Days," McAfee said, via "The Pat McAfee Show." "And I'll have you know that the young buck handed it perfectly. I haven't done a damn thing in the SEC you know, basically he took the Manning PR play, humble as hell, ready for the moment. It's like Texas has got a guy.
"And I feel like everybody is starting to think the same thing. And I know it's obviously chalk to say this, but it's like that first week against Ohio State, we're going to learn so much."
Can Arch Manning lead Texas back to a national title?
Despite sitting on the bench behind Ewers last season, Manning was a regular fixture in Steve Sarkisian's offense. He managed to fill in as the starter for a few games when Ewers was injured. In 2024, Manning passed for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also proved dangerous on the ground, rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns.
The Longhorns have not won a national championship since 2005, when the program was led by Texas legend Vince Young. Should Manning end the Longhorns' national title drought, he could be a legend as well.
In the past two seasons, Texas has managed to make semifinal appearances in the College Football Playoff. However, it has failed to get past that hump and is awaiting an opportunity to compete for the top prize.
The Longhorns will begin their 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 against the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
