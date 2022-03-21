"It doesn't absolve him" - Former Super Bowl winner can't believe Deshaun Watson gets another go in the NFL

The sexual assault and misconduct allegations pending against Deshaun Watson are probably why it took a while for the quarterback to find a new NFL team to play for.

Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault by almost two dozen women. A few weeks ago, a Houston grand jury ruled that the prosecution did not have enough evidence to charge him with criminal behaviour. But he is still facing a multitude of civil lawsuits.

Many expect Deshaun Watson to be suspended at some point by the NFL despite being cleared by a grand jury. One former Super Bowl player still cannot believe that Deshaun Watson is even allowed to play.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz slammed Watson on Twitter and questioned if he should even be in the league right now.

He wrote on Twitter:

"The Watson trade and contract still doesn't feel right to me. Do we have any clarity on the 22 lawsuits against him? From what I've seen, by @bylindsayhjones + @JennyVrentas + @minakimes especially, the grand jury non-indictment doesn't mean much, and surely doesn't absolve him."

He added:

"Who knows if it was Cleveland's words saying they want "an adult" at QB. They sure haven't pushed back on that if not, have they? My imagery of an adult at QB doesn't include someone getting sued by 22 women for sexual assault or sexual misconduct."

Strong words from Schwartz, but is he wrong?

Should Deshaun Watson be allowed to play this year?

Deshaun Watson is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, however, he comes with a lot of baggage. The Cleveland Browns were willing to take a chance on him, but was it a good idea? Watson may have been cleared criminally, but as Schwartz said, he is still facing civil lawsuits and, probably, the wrath of the NFL.

The NFL has been under fire recently because of the way they have handled league suspensions, especially when it comes to violence against women. The league recently suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a year for gambling on NFL games. But a few years ago, Ray Rice was only suspended six games for beating his then-girlfriend. A tape of the incident prompted the NFL to kick him out of the league. Had it not been for the footage, Ray Rice would probably still be in the NFL.

Watson will probably be suspended for an extended period at some point. If the NFL finds more evidence than a grand jury, will they suspend him for a year or kick him out of the league for good? Whatever the league plans to do, the world will be watching.

