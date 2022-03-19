Texans or Browns? Who won the record-breaking trade for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is finally a member of the Cleveland Browns.

A trade for Watson between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns took place almost 24 hours ago, sending the star quarterback to the Browns in exchange for several draft picks.

Both parties seem pleased with the Watson trade. The Texans received quality first and second draft picks to help their team, and one of them could be Deshaun Watson's replacement.

The Browns, of course, acquired a quality young quarterback in Deshaun Watson and can now trade Baker Mayfield. But the question is who won in this trade?

Ed Greenberger @EdGreenberger The whole Baker Mayfield saga, from draft night to today. The guy’s not an elite NFL QB, but the treatment he’s received from the fans, the media and the #Browns the past 4 or 5 months has been ridiculous and unprecedented… The whole Baker Mayfield saga, from draft night to today. The guy’s not an elite NFL QB, but the treatment he’s received from the fans, the media and the #Browns the past 4 or 5 months has been ridiculous and unprecedented… https://t.co/PYzZ9cGWit

The obvious choice is the Browns, who, in the last few weeks, have not only made a blockbuster trade for Watson but also acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cowboys.

Watson will look to put the Browns back in contention. The Browns had to make some major moves after seeing what the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have done this off season.

They couldn't afford to sit back and do nothing. But will it be worth it? Watson hasn't played for over a year and still faces the possibility of being suspended by the NFL.

Are the Texans the real winners of the Deshaun Watson trade?

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

It was initially assumed that the Browns got the better end of the bargain in the Watson trade, but did they?

Houston was able to dump the problematic Watson and start fresh with someone else who doesn't have all the baggage of Watson, who may still face a suspension from the league.

Rich Ohrnberger @ohrnberger Calvin Ridley bet on his team to win with an NFL partner sportsbook.



1 year suspension



Deshaun Watson is actively facing 22 civil suits of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.



Fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. Calvin Ridley bet on his team to win with an NFL partner sportsbook.1 year suspensionDeshaun Watson is actively facing 22 civil suits of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.Fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract.

Watson may not be criminally charged in his sexual harassment case, but he still faces 21 civil lawsuits regarding this issue, which the Browns now have to deal with too.

The Texans can now start anew and rebuild their offense, which fans can expect to feature a new quarterback either through free agency, the draft or another trade.

Only time will tell who is the real winner in this saga.

Edited by Adam Dickson