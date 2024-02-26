Should the Cowboys sign Saquon Barkley in free agency? Ex-NFL QB urges franchise to splash cash on Giants RB

Last off-season, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was franchise-tagged by the New York Giants as the two sides failed to reach a long-term deal.

He played 14 games for the Giants last season, rushing for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and adding 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns.

As Barkley will enter his seventh season in the NFL in 2024, the Giants don't have any plans of using the franchise tag on him for a second straight season. With Barkley set to become a free agent this off-season and test the open market, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks the Giants' rivals, the Dallas Cowboys should sing him.

Griffin posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The @dallascowboys should raid their rival’s closet and sign Saquon Barkley. Saquads is a 3 down back, who brings both flash and SUBSTANCE. The Quad God is still one of the most dynamic players in the NFL with the ball in his hands in the open field. Time for these stars to unite."

If Dallas were to pursue and land Barkley, they would likely move on from soon-to-be free agent running back, Tony Pollard.

Though the Giants don't plan on using the franchise tag on Barkley this off-season, they will speak to him and explore a long-term deal.

Saquon Barkley headlines a loaded free agent RB class this off-season

Saquon Barkley during Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter dropped a lot of news regarding running backs and free agency.

Last off-season, Barkley, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard were all franchise tagged. He reported today that all three running backs will not be franchise-tagged this off-season.

On top of last year's trio who were tagged, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will also not be franchise-tagged this off-season.

With Schefter dropping these bombshells, the running back market will be deeper this off-season. Cordarelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott, and J.K. Dobbins are also on the market.

Free agency will be good for running back needy teams that are in search of a veteran.

