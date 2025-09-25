“Should have sold it to Tom Brady”: NFL fans react to Robert Kraft reportedly selling Patriots stake worth $720,000,000

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is selling an 8% stake in the franchise, valued at $720 million, to two new investors. The deal still requires approval from NFL owners at the next league meeting in October, and values the Patriots at $9 billion.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion, and former New England quarterback, Tom Brady, became a minority owner (5% stake) of the Las Vegas Raiders in October 2024.

NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston 🚨 Robert Kraft and the Patriots reportedly plan to divest 8 percent of the franchise ​ More details on the deal, which reportedly includes investment from the private equity firm Sixth Street 🔗 https://trib.al/RnYEbSG

Fans on X are wondering why the Patriots did not offer a piece of the team to Brady, given the shared legacy with the franchise and the personal bond between Brady and Kraft, who has often referred to the former athlete as being “like a son.”

“Should have sold it to Brady before he went to the Raiders,” a fan wrote.

“And they didn't offer 3% to Brady? Dumb and probably says something about Kraft if you want to read between the lines,” another fan commented.

“Couldn't have done this a couple years ago for Brady?” one fan said.

Similar comments continued.

“Is there a way Brady can trade his position with the raiders for this,” a fan wrote.

“Why now, we could have had Brady as part owner all along,” one fan commented.

“How bout get the GOAT involved. Only team he should part own is the Pats,” another fan said.

The financial aspect might have played a part as the Patriots are valued at over $9 billion, whereas the Raiders were valued at $3.5 billion when the former quarterback invested in the team.

Who is purchasing the New England Patriots minority stake?

According to sources familiar with the deal, billionaire Dean Metropoulos is purchasing a 5% stake, while Sixth Street Partners will acquire 3%. Importantly, the money from the sale will stay on the New England Patriots’ balance sheet.

Robert Kraft, who bought the Patriots for $172 million in 1994, will retain over 90% ownership after this sale.

This deal is familiar to various teams bringing in minority partners instead of selling outright. Recently, other teams like the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers have all sold small percentages of owner ownership at multi-billion-dollar valuations.

