Would the Steelers welcome back JuJu Smith-Schuster one day?

JuJu Smith-Schuster recently left the Pittsburgh Steelers after five seasons. He packed his bags and headed to Kansas City to team up with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The receiver signed a one-year deal worth $10.75 million.

Smith-Schuster returned to sign autographs and take pictures with fans at a charity fundraiser in Pittsburgh. He said that he wanted the fans to know how much he appreciated them.

Here's what he said:

“I could see myself back here. Even today, this shows a lot, that I still have fans out here coming out to support me."

He continued:

“It was just very important. It was huge to come back. I spent five years here, to come back to the city where I started my career. When you sign and go to a new team, you move so fast, that I literally picked up all my stuff and moved. I didn’t have time to say bye to the fans. What we’re doing today is really cool.”

Before signing with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster reportedly wanted to stay with the Steelers, but they didn't make much of an effort to retain him. His mother posted a story on Instagram regarding the situation, saying that although they had fought for the receiver to stay in Pittsburgh, the Steelers had found a "new boyfriend."

Brooke Pryor @bepryor On instagram, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s mom says JuJu wanted to stay in Pittsburgh and “fought to stay” — but the Steelers wanted to go in another direction. On instagram, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s mom says JuJu wanted to stay in Pittsburgh and “fought to stay” — but the Steelers wanted to go in another direction. https://t.co/TA6OmKJP8k

He signed a deal with the Chiefs with a base value of only $3.25 million, per a source with knowledge of the agreement. Of that amount, only $2.49 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The deal includes $7.5 million in incentives, at least $2 million of which hinge on the Chiefs at least getting to the AFC Championship.

JuJu Smith Schuster's career with the Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

In his five seasons with Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster played in 63 games. He recorded 323 receptions for 3,855 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo JuJu Smith-Schuster's 97-yard TD is the longest play from scrimmage by ANY player since ... his 97-yard TD last season.



He is the 4th player in NFL history with multiple TD receptions of 95+ yards, joining Mike Wallace, John Taylor and Gaynell Tinsley. JuJu Smith-Schuster's 97-yard TD is the longest play from scrimmage by ANY player since ... his 97-yard TD last season.He is the 4th player in NFL history with multiple TD receptions of 95+ yards, joining Mike Wallace, John Taylor and Gaynell Tinsley. https://t.co/LpZeohBPaL

As a rookie, he played in 14 games and started seven. He recorded 58 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, one of which was for 97-yards. His sophomore season was his best in the league. He recorded career-highs in receptions (111) and receiving yards (1,426), while scoring seven touchdowns.

In his first few seasons, Smith-Schuster was an exceptionally popular figure in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans loved watching the humble young man develop and grow, not to mention tear up the league. They even helped him search for his missing bicycle, which the receiver used to get to training as he did not have a driving license.

The receiver became the topic of some debate and the cause of some controversy in his final two seasons with the Steelers. He adopted an incendiary pre-game routine of dancing on the centre-circle logo of the opposing team. This is something that many fans felt was disrespectful and which had the effect of riling up opposing teams.

That said, he maintained a very good relationship with most quarters of the fanbase and many were sad to see him go.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate JuJu Smith-Schuster said he won't change and he kept his word. Here he is doing his dance at the midfield logo tonight.



JuJu Smith-Schuster said he won't change and he kept his word. Here he is doing his dance at the midfield logo tonight.https://t.co/7DbchxzKFm

It will be interesting to see Smith-Schuster join the Chiefs and watch how he does with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. Kansas City are in a real fight in 2022 as the AFC West is stacked with talent. The Chiefs are, however, expected to be relevant in the post-season and potentially challenging for the Super Bowl.

As to whether Pittsburgh fans would welcome the receiver back in the future, most undoubtedly would. For others, it would not be his return as such, but more the manner of it. If he came back and lit up the AFC North, all would be forgiven.

Whether he will get that chance is something that can only be revealed with time.

