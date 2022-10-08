Deandre Hopkins Fantasy Outlook: Should you trade him?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is currently one of the best at his position in the league. However, his fantasy value must have decreased due to his ongoing suspension from the NFL.

Competing in fantasy football might look easy, but you have to remain updated on the NFL players' status in the league. Fantasy football can be a bit frustrating if your players are not performing well or are missing games, which leads to lower fantasy points.

Is Hopkins present on your fantasy roster? Is it the right time to trade him? If you have similar questions in mind, then we are here to help.

Let's look at Hopkins' fantasy outlook for the 2022 season and then conclude whether he deserves to be on your fantasy roster or not.

Should you trade DeAndre Hopkins?

Hopkins is a potent offensive weapon. Due to the league's decision to suspend him, the Cardinals are now without their top wide receiver.

Two of the Cardinals' four regular-season games have ended in losses. Quarterback Kyler Murray depends on Marquise Brown to fill Hopkins' position now that he is absent.

In May 2022, Hopkins was suspended from the league as he violated the league's performance-enhancing drugs (PED) policy. He tested positive for taking performance-enhancing substances, as traces of Ostarine were found in his reports.

Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. He will return in Week 7 when the Cardinals face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, October 20.

Last season, Hopkins played only ten games because of a torn MCL. This year, he will miss the first six games. In 2021, Hopkins had 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.

If you have drafted DeAndre Hopkins in fantasy football, you should keep him as a backup option until his suspension ends. We are already entering the fifth week of the NFL, and will soon see DeAndre Hopkins join the Cardinals lineup in Week 7.

