"Should've drafted Shedeur Sanders" - NFL fans react as Jaxson Dart throws interception in first play of 11-on-11 drills at Giants training camp

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Jul 23, 2025 18:02 GMT
NFL fans react as Jaxson Dart throws interception in first play of 11-on-11 drills at Giants training camp

The New York Giants' first day of training camp delivered immediate drama. On Wednesday, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart opened 11-on-11 drills with a pick-six in the red zone.

The interception, reported by Connor Hughes on X, marked Dart’s first live-action snap of camp and came with no shortage of online reaction. While training camp is known for growing pains, the mistake intensified scrutiny surrounding the team’s decision to draft Dart in the first round.

"Should've drafted Shedeur Sanders," posted one fan. New York passed on Sanders, who eventually fell to Cleveland in the fifth round.

Another fan wrote, "Jaxson Dart was a reach."
"Guy can't read defenses!" one fan posted.

Some reactions were optimistic.

"Good. Let him learn from all the mistakes that will be made," wrote one fan.
"So what you're saying is that it can only get better," posted one fan.
"And we're back!!!" added another.

The Giants drafted Dart with the 25th pick in April, trading up to secure the Ole Miss product after missing out on other targets earlier in the offseason. General manager Joe Schoen reportedly explored a deal for veteran Matthew Stafford, but pivoted to the draft when talks stalled.

Giants banking on Jaxson Dart as franchise quarterback despite early setback

NFL: New York Giants Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Jaxson Dart's college résumé is hard to ignore. In 2024, he led the FBS in both deep passing yards (1,517) and deep passing touchdowns (17). He graduated as Ole Miss’s all-time passing leader, surpassing none other than Eli Manning. The rookie also holds school records for total wins and win percentage by a starting quarterback.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan suggests that Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll view Dart as a potential franchise cornerstone.

While the long-term vision centers around Dart, the Giants aren’t rushing him into action. Russell Wilson, who signed this offseason to a one-year deal, is expected to handle most of the starting duties in 2025. Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito will fill out a quarterback room full of experience, but with a lot of question marks as well.

As training camp progresses, more interceptions and misfires are inevitable, not just for Dart but for every quarterback on the field. The spotlight on Dart, however, will remain intense because of the capital the Giants spent to acquire him and the context surrounding the pick.

New York finished last season at 3-14 and remains in rebuilding mode.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Ribin Peter
