Brian Daboll sets clear expectations for Jaxson Dart after choosing Russell Wilson as Giants’ starting QB

Despite not being selected as the New York Giants' starting quarterback, coach Brian Daboll doesn't want Jaxson Dart to just sit back and relax. While speaking to the media in a press conference on Wednesday, Daboll set a firm goal for Dart.Earlier this week, Daboll announced that Russell Wilson will he the Giants' QB1 heading into the upcoming NFL season. The Giants signed the former Seattle Seahawks signal caller to a one-year contract. The team also signed Jameis Winston and selected Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.While missing out on becoming a starter might be disheartening for the rookie, the head coach believes it is an opportunity for the young star to get better. Daboll wants the QB &quot;to get better every day.&quot;Check out the video below:Dart broke multiple records and became the all-time winningest starting QB in Ole Miss history. He accumulated a total of 12,115 yards, 10,617 passing yards and 1,498 rushing yards. He scored 72 passing and 14 rushing touchdowns.Jaxson Dart makes his feelings known about becoming the Giants' backup QBAfter the Giants signed 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson this offseason, it was clear that he would most likely become the team's QB1 for the 2025 NFL season. However, this gives Jaxson Dart the time to develop his skills as he will get to learn a lot while playing with a veteran like Wilson.Dart is well aware of that fact and trusts his team's system. Speaking to the media after Wednesday's mandatory minicamp, the rookie said:&quot;I just trust them. They’ve had this blueprint and they’ve done it with different quarterbacks and you’ve seen them succeed at the highest level,&quot; Dart said. &quot;So, I trust them. And for me, I’m just trying to be the most coachable player that I can. I want to play well in the offense. I want to be able to manage it and operate it at the highest level.&quot;It will be interesting to see how far Dart goes in the NFL as he prepares for his first season with the Giants.