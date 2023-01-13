"Should’ve made it last year and this year" - Eagles star upset after failing to get All-Pro nod

Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Darius Slay is a little peeved. After the Eagles took out the NFC and grabbed the No.1 seed thanks to their 14-3 record, there isn't much to complain about.

Unless you're Slay, of course!

With the end-of-season awards now flowing thick and fast, the league has announced its All-Pro lineups with, according to Slay, one glaring omission. Him.

Who are the current Super Bowl favorites?

The cornerback took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow players who did get the nod, but also gave a cheeky backhand to those who didn't vote for him.

"Congrats to the guys that made All-Pro!! But man what else a guy gots to do😂 should’ve made it last yr an this yr!."

So, did Slay deserve to get All-Pro honors? Possibly yes. Playing 17 games, the veteran corner grabbed three interceptions, only allowed a 58.2 percent completion on passes in his direction. He also only allowed 11.6 yards per completion, the second-lowest of his career.

Add to that, he only missed three tackles in 17 games, so when he got his hands on a player, it was over. While Slay will feel a little hard done by not getting All-Pro honors, the Eagles and their veteran corner have bigger fish to fry in the playoffs.

Slay and Eagles well positioned for Super Bowl run

Will Slay end the season with a Super Bowl ring?

The cornerback has his eyes set on what would be his first Super Bowl. After a 13-4 record and securing a bye in the first week of the playoffs, Philadelphia have positioned themselves to make a deep Super Bowl run.

Playing the winner of the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Monday night, the Eagles will likely be heavy favorites against whoever they play.

With the defense ranking eighth in the league (20.2 points per game) and an offense that, with quarterback Jalen Hurts back, averaged 28.1 points per game, Philadelphia looks good to make it to its second Super Bowl in six years.

Perhaps Slay can use his All-Pro snub as motivation and end his superb season with a Super Bowl ring.

That would make the voters stand up and take notice.

