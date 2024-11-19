Jacksonville wide receiver Gabe Davis' season is over. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced on Tuesday afternoon that Davis will miss the rest of the season due to a meniscus tear he suffered in Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter took to X and reported that Davis had been placed on injured reserve.

"Jaguars placed WR Gabe Davis on injured reserve with his season now being over due to a knee injury," Schefter posted.

During this offseason, the Jaguars signed Davis to a three-year $39 million deal, with $24 million guaranteed.

The Jaguars and Davis have struggled this season. Davis was expected to help elevate the passing offense but in 10 games played, he recorded just 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the news about Davis, fans had their say, with some thinking he should have stayed in Buffalo. Others pointed out how the Jaguars may have overpaid him and are in a messy situation with his injury.

"Gabe’s a great dude. However, jags fans didn’t want to hear it when we tried to tell them what a bad contract that was. They’re stuck with that contract next year but I’d be stunned if he sees the life of that deal," a fan wrote.

"Loved him on bills, bummer," a fan said.

"What an absolutely horrid FA signing," another fan said.

Some pointed out how both the Jags and Davis can't catch a break.

"Disastrous season for Jacksonville continues," one fan said.

"Both him and the Jags season is over," a fan wrote.

"That's a tough break for Gabe Davis and the Jaguars," a fan said.

The Jacksonville Jaguars disastrous season seems never-ending

Doug Pederson during Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

The Jacksonville Jaguars' struggles have continued since last season. They started the 2023 campaign with an 8-3 record and then lost five of their last six games, finishing at 9-8.

This season, they started 0-4, then won two of their next three games to improve to 2-5, before losing four consecutive.

Trevor Lawrence has been sidelined the last two games with a shoulder injury and could potentially be shut down for the remainder of the season. Like Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk is also out for the season.

With the Jaguars holding a 2-9 record and in last place in the AFC South, it would make sense for them to shut down Lawrence. The Jaguars could get the first overall pick for the third time in five years.

