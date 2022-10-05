Should you trade Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Fantasy outlook explained

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a former Louisiana State University standout who plays for perennial Super Bowl contenders the Kansas City Chiefs. Edwards-Helaire was placed in a position that few rookie running backs could have imagined - the ground option for Patrick Mahomes.

The rookie RB was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and did a decent job as the Chiefs' RB1. He recorded 803 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown, and zero fumbles in his rookie season. It's worth noting that he accumulated these stats in a pass-heavy offense.

It's the 2022 season, and Edwards-Helaire is off to a decent start with 208 rushing yards, two touchdowns, 117 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. So, should you trade him or keep him in your fantasy football team?

Should you trade Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a solid option in the Kansas City offense and he hardly ever misses games due to injury. However, his ten career rushing touchdowns pale when compared to his contemporaries and he gets fewer touches due to his team's style of play. One of his issues is that he doesn't accrue many yards on the ground due to his lack of touches. He also has a proclivity for drops, which was on full display on Sunday when he dropped an easy pass on fourth down against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football managers favor running backs that appear for ground-oriented offenses, as these are RBs that can pad the stat sheets. Such players include Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb.

Hence, even though his early-season form has been good, it is unlikely to continue due to the Chiefs' play-style. We feel that you should trade Edwards-Helaire for a top receiver or quarterback (if you can).

Clyde Edwards-Helaire timeline

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is playing in his third NFL season with Kansas City. The Chiefs selected him in the second round as the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 draft. In the 2020 season, he started 13 games and recorded a total of five touchdowns. His 2021 season was marginally better as he recorded six total touchdowns. The 2022 season has totalled five touchdowns in four games played. It could be that he is turning a corner this campaign, but realistically it seems unlikely to last.

