“SHUT UP” – Troy Aikman gets dragged by Cowboys fans for endorsing Eagles’ Super Bowl credentials

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and now analyst Troy Aikman is receiving some heat from Cowboys fans after he said that the Philadelphia Eagles have a good chance at making it back to the Super Bowl this season.

Aikman joined the Get Up crew on ESPN and talked about the Eagles. He was asked if he thinks the Eagles have a chance at another Super Bowl run this season. He didn't hesitate to give his personal opinion, while praising the team.

Aikman said:

"Absolutley. I love what the Eagles have done. Howie Roseman has been amazing. I mean, he really has been for a number of years and what he has been able to pull off this year in the draft, I just think there are no real weaknesses on that team. I was impressed, Ryan, we had them against Tampa Bay following the '21 season and knew that they had a ways to go at that point."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"There's no real weaknesses on that team. ... They're as talented as any team in the league." @TroyAikman thinks Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have a chance at a Super Bowl run this season

While many fans agreed with Aikman's take, some gave him heat for praising his division rivals. Some were mad at him for praising the Cowboys while others said that his prediction wasn't much of a hot take.

Here's how fans responded:

Damon @Damon089



Troy, SHUT UP

That means you Diddy Kong @Willing2GoHamm



I wonder why Troy didn't say this about Dallas? Oh and as long as they keep the field dry, Philly got this.

Mark Bussey @Mark_Bussey



Oh wow really going out on a limb here, Troy

TD2Major @Td2Major



By far the worst critic of the @dallascowboys and this organization made you who you are and to add insult to injury YOU AT OUR STADIUM saying this shit @TroyAikman

Connor M. @ConnorPhillyBoy
@GetUpESPN @TroyAikman He is trying to jinx his old rival so hard right now lmao

CJ❗️ @ceejaybtw



Cowboys fans gon be in shambles when they hear this

#1 Chiefs Insider™️ @Chiefs247365
@GetUpESPN @ESPNNFL @TroyAikman I love the 👀 as if this is big news, some bold take by Aikman. 🤣🤣🤣. Eagles are a powerhouse & the NFC is depleted. A perfect storm for them.

Shane @HomebrewPints
@GetUpESPN @TroyAikman That's a bold prediction considering they were in the Superbowl last year. Really going out on a limb there Troy...

J @JSincee94



@lord_brunson they bout to be salty 😂

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance at reaching their second-straight Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City v Philadelphia

Philadelphia had one of the best seasons last year and held a 14-3 regular season record.

They became NFC Champions, defeating the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. They fell short of becoming Super Bowl champions, though, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

This offseason, Nick Siriani's outfit extended Jalen Hurts to a five-year deal. They added RB D'Andre Swift via trade from the Detroit Lions. They've signed free agents such as RB Rashaad Penny, S Terrell Edmunds, and QB Marcus Mariota. They added a few Georgia prospects such as Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo in the draft.

The NFC isn't as talented as the AFC, so Philadelphia should be contenders again this season after they took a major step in the right direction this past season.

