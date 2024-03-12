"Sick of him" - Stephen A. Smith demands Dak Prescott’s brother "shut the hell up"

The brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Tad, has been rather vocal on social media about the franchise's lack of movement during the NFL's legal tampering period as other teams in the NFC made moves.

The Philadelphia Eagles added Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff. The New York Giants added Brian Burns and Jermaine Eluemunor, not to mention the Washington Commanders adding Austin Ekeler, Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz and Frankie Luvu, while Dallas did nothing.

Tad posted on X that the Eagles have the best front office in the NFL.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responded to Tad's social media post and has teed off on him.

Smith said on First Take:

“Tad Prescott, the brother of Dak Prescott, shut the hell up! You shut the hell up! I'm sick of him. And everybody should be sick of him. And I'm going to tell you, Tad Prescott, why everybody should be sick of you. And you should shut the hell up, because you're implying that your brother had nothing to do with the troubles that the Dallas Cowboys have experienced."

"When you make a comment like that about the Philadelphia Eagles, knowing it's going to be received publicly over the - throughout the football world - what you're basically saying is it's not my brother's fault. Damn it, your brother has something to do with it. There's a lot of love for Dak Prescott. And it should be. Your brother Tad is another matter. Shut the hell up. Enough of you."

Dak Prescott a reason for Cowboys' lack of free-agent spending?

Indeed, much of what the Cowboys can do or can't do in free agency has something to do with Dak Prescott.

His monster cap hit in 2024 ($59.4 million) means that an extension would bring that number down, but so far, no contract extension has happened. Moreover, there are rumors that Jerry Jones is going to let Dak play the final year of his deal.

Others in CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are also due contract extensions sooner rather than later, but Prescott is the biggest domino to fall this offseason.

If the Cowboys had already extended Dak Prescott, that would have freed up some salary cap room for the franchise to be active in free agency. Tad's comments only add fuel to the fire in what is already a pressurized offseason after multiple years of failure.

This offseason is looming as a defining one for the Cowboys and it isn't off to a good start.