Simone Biles cozies up to Sunday football after perfect Thanksgiving with husband Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens had a massive performance in the Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving win against the Detroit Lions.

The former Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans safety had a dozen tackles (eight solo) and a fumble recovery touchdown, marking his best game yet. Afterwards, he commented:

“It just feels so good. To do it on a national stage like that, really make a statement against one of the better teams in the National Football League. it just felt good to get a win on those guys... quiet their crowd."

His wife, world-renowned gymnast Simone Biles, was not at Ford Field to watch him play. But she did show support for her via her X/Twitter account before celebrating with him and a few friends.

On Sunday, Biles posted a Story of herself relaxing with ther dog:

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' dog (via IG Stories)

Matt LaFleur praises Jonathan Owens' performance in Packers' win

The Green Bay Packers may be a long way from returning to championship contention in the early days of the Jordan Love era. But they may have found some potential future cornerstones, Jonathan Owens among them.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has had nothing but praise for his newfound secondary star. He has incrementally stepped up thanks to injuries and Rasul Douglas' deadline trade to the Buffalo Bills. Speaking to the media, he said:

“I think Jonathan Owens came in and has done an unbelievable job. He definitely brings a level of physicality to the back end. I love how he fits up on crack blocks and how he fits the run and all that.”

Meanwhile, Owens described his playing style as follows:

“Just fast and physical. You want to bring an attitude on the field. Other teams watch film and it’s something they’ve got to watch out for. If they’re coming through, I’ve got to get my pads down. It’s just an attitude you want to bring to the defense, especially when guys get to that second level. You’ve got to make sure you hit them, and they remember it.”

So far, he has 48 tackles (33 solo) and a pass deflection, forced fumble, and fumble recovery each in 2023.