Simone Biles garners 4-word reaction from Jonathan Owens as Olympian rocks all-denim mini skirt coord set for Bears vs. Cowboys game

By Shanu Singh
Published Sep 24, 2025 20:00 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Arrivals (image credit: getty)

After struggling in the first two weeks, the Chicago Bears won their first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Simone Biles was in attendance and cheered for her husband, Jonathan Owens, from the stands.

Simone Biles garners 4-word reaction from Jonathan Owens (Image Credit: Biles/IG)

The gymnast posted on Instagram on Monday, featuring pictures of her flaunting her all-denim game day outfit. It included a full-sleeve jacket and white boots with Owens' initials. Biles' Instagram recap received a wholesome four-word reaction from the Bears safety.

"My good luck charm," Owens wrote.

Biles also posted a video of her sharing a kiss with Owens on the sideline.

Three days before posting pictures from game day, Biles shared photoshoot pictures of the couple from inside their home.

The theme was white, with Biles wearing a white top with blue denim jeans, while Owens opted for a white half-sleeve shirt and shorts.

"partners in love & life," Biles wrote on Friday.
Simone Biles crowned Jonathan Owens as better athlete

Even though Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are from different sports backgrounds, a question among their fans is who is the better athlete. The couple was asked that during an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this year.

"Jonathan, he knows more, and he really pays attention," Biles said in January. "After the first half, I lose track of the game."
Owens joked about how Biles cheered for him during game days.

"She'll hear everybody else yelling, and she'll be like, 'What happened?' Owens said. "But you know, it's the thought that counts, I love it."

After beating the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 at Allegiant Stadium. With both teams having a 1-2 record, will the Bears start a winning streak on Sunday?

