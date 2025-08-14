  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Simone Biles gives better look at Jonathan Owens-inspired outfit for Bears' preseason game vs Dolphins

Simone Biles gives better look at Jonathan Owens-inspired outfit for Bears' preseason game vs Dolphins

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 14, 2025 05:58 GMT
Jonathan Owens
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles (Image Source: Getty)

Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, caught the eye of the people at the Chicago Bears' preseason game last week. The Olympic gold medalist attended the game to cheer for her husband and wore an inspired outfit.

Ad

On Tuesday, Biles shared a few snaps of her outing on her Instagram account along with a sweet caption, expressing her excitement for the new season.

"so it begins….. year 8," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Simone Biles wore a custom-made white backless top. It had “Owens” printed in front in black ink with an orange outline, and the text had orange sparkling hearts around it. She styled her outfit with denim shorts and wore a watch on one hand and bracelets on the other. She also donned her “Owens” necklace and carried an orange purse.

Biles shared a romantic snap, kissing her husband in the first slide of the post, followed by a picture of them outside the stadium walking hand in hand.

Ad

Earlier this week, Biles also showed up at the Chicago Bears training camp to support her husband. She shared a glimpse of the outing on Instagram earlier this week.

The Bears played their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which resulted in a 24-24 draw. They will next face the Buffalo Bills and then compete against the Kansas City Chiefs before heading into the regular season. They will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8 in Week 1 of the new season.

Ad

Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, shares a glimpse of the British Virgin Islands outfit

Before the start of the preseason, Jonathan Owens’ wife Simone Biles enjoyed downtime with her friends in the British Virgin Islands and offered a glimpse of the outing in an Instagram post on August 6.

"where to next? taking suggestions" she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Biles posed in a stylish black dress in the first slide of the post. She wore minimal jewelry and carried a big black-and-white clutch. Additionally, she posted a few snaps of the island and also a few pictures of the food.

This offseason, Jonathan Owens spent most of his time with his wife, and they enjoyed a vacation in South Africa in February. In May, they spent time together watching the Kentucky Derby and also attended the Met Gala together.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications