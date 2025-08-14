Simone Biles gives better look at Jonathan Owens-inspired outfit for Bears' preseason game vs Dolphins

Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, caught the eye of the people at the Chicago Bears' preseason game last week. The Olympic gold medalist attended the game to cheer for her husband and wore an inspired outfit.On Tuesday, Biles shared a few snaps of her outing on her Instagram account along with a sweet caption, expressing her excitement for the new season.&quot;so it begins….. year 8,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles wore a custom-made white backless top. It had “Owens” printed in front in black ink with an orange outline, and the text had orange sparkling hearts around it. She styled her outfit with denim shorts and wore a watch on one hand and bracelets on the other. She also donned her “Owens” necklace and carried an orange purse.Biles shared a romantic snap, kissing her husband in the first slide of the post, followed by a picture of them outside the stadium walking hand in hand.Earlier this week, Biles also showed up at the Chicago Bears training camp to support her husband. She shared a glimpse of the outing on Instagram earlier this week.The Bears played their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which resulted in a 24-24 draw. They will next face the Buffalo Bills and then compete against the Kansas City Chiefs before heading into the regular season. They will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8 in Week 1 of the new season.Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, shares a glimpse of the British Virgin Islands outfitBefore the start of the preseason, Jonathan Owens’ wife Simone Biles enjoyed downtime with her friends in the British Virgin Islands and offered a glimpse of the outing in an Instagram post on August 6.&quot;where to next? taking suggestions&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles posed in a stylish black dress in the first slide of the post. She wore minimal jewelry and carried a big black-and-white clutch. Additionally, she posted a few snaps of the island and also a few pictures of the food.This offseason, Jonathan Owens spent most of his time with his wife, and they enjoyed a vacation in South Africa in February. In May, they spent time together watching the Kentucky Derby and also attended the Met Gala together.