Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens step out in style for Rockets-Mavs game in Dallas

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are one of the most well-known NFL couples. The duo were in Dallas, Texas, to attend the Rocket-Mavs showdown in Dallas over the weekend, per People.

Biles posted two photos from the day. In the first photo, the two posed for a selfie while sitting in the stands of the venue. In the second photo, the two pose in front of the mirror.

Owens wore a brown t-shirt with a white pattern and blue pants with white and brown sneakers. Meanwhile, Biles wore red boots, black shorts, a white shirt and a black coat.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens take part in a Rockets-Mavs game via Instagram

People report that this was not the couple's first trip to watch an NBA game, as the two were seen at a matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers on January 29th of this year.

Jonathan Owens keeps foot in Houston despite new team

Jonathan Owens at Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Owens appears to continue to show love to Houston, Texas, as the safety enters his second season since leaving the town. His first team in the NFL was the Houston Texans, but his employment with the team ended after the 2022 season.

Following that, the safety went to the NFC, joining the Green Bay Packers for a season. However, that tenure did not last long with a 61.9 PFF grade. While he did leave the team after just one season, Biles' husband did not travel far. The safety landed in Chicago, joining one of the Packers' biggest rivals.

However, despite now being employed on the opposite side of the country from Texas, the couple maintains a residence near Houston, per Chron.

That said, the NBA season is winding down for the 11th-place Rockets in the West. However, the Dallas Mavericks are still looking good for a playoff spot.

Where will Biles and Owens pop up next? Let us know in the comments section.