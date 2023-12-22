Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens respond to media circus post viral interview

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have seen an increase in media attention over the last few days. Owens recently appeared on "The Pivot" podcast, and his remarks about his relationship have gone viral. Owens first stated that, when he and Biles connected on a dating app, he didn't know who she was.

Throughout the course of the conversation, Owens' comments about being 'the catch' of the relationship have many scratching their heads. The social media comments and media attention aren't getting to the newly married couple though.

Owens took to his Instagram page and shared a few photos from their wedding in Cabo last May. He captioned the photo by saying that he and Biles were 'unbothered' by the comments.

"Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here"

Biles, for her part, also posted a photo from their wedding on her Instagram page along with "mood" as her caption.

So, while everyone else is quite upset about Jonathan Owens' comments, his Olympic champion wife doesn't seem to care what others think.

What did Jonathan Owens say about his relationship with Simone Biles?

Jonathan Owens made an appearance on "The Pivot" podcast this week and was asked about how he and wife Simone Biles met. He said that they both were on the dating app, Raya, and she caught his attention. He said that she then messaged him on social media, and when he noticed that she had a robust following, he realized that she was well-known.

He said that, before that, he didn't know that she was a world champion gymnast or what she had accomplished. He noted that he didn't watch the 2019 Olympic Games and didn't follow gymnastics.

However, he soon realized the greatness that his now-wife had. However, the Green Bay Packers safety still believes that Biles is the one that lucked out when it came to them meeting.

Ryan Clark: "So you were really the catch?"

Owens: "I always say we, the man, are the catch. I always say we are the catch."

Pivot co-host, former Pittsburgh Steelers, Ryan Clark, questioned Owens on if he was 'the catch?' Owens then replied that he feels that the men in the relationship are always the catch.

These comments set social media ablaze. Many are criticizing Owens, especially since he is married to one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, yet he believes he is the star of their relationship.