Simone Biles pumped up as husband Jonathan Owens scores epic TD vs Lions

The Thanksgiving Day divisional battle between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers got off to a wild start, and U.S. gymnastics icon Simone Biles thoroughly enjoyed it.

The four-time Summer Olympics gold medallist couldn't contain her excitement after her husband, Packers star Jonathan Owens, scored his first career touchdown. The safety was covering wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown when a fumble bounced in his direction.

While some Lions players walked back to the line of scrimmage believing it was an incomplete pass, Owens was alert and picked up the ball before finding his way into the end zone for the scoop-and-score. After review, the Packers were awarded the touchdown. Watch the wild play below:

Simone Biles, who isn't in attendance, couldn't contain her excitement after Owens scored his first career touchdown. She posted on X:

"THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS. LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!"

Owens' touchdown helped the 4-6 Green Bay Packers extend their lead. They lead 23-6 at half time against the 8-2 Detriot Lions.