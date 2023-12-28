Simone Biles reveals how she “crushed” husband Jonathan Owens 1v1 to settle “household fight”

NFL star Jonathan Owens is married to Simone Biles, arguably the greatest American gymnast of all time. Such a couple can typically get into heated (and competitive) arguments in the household about who's the better athlete.

Biles recently appeared on the Peacock show "2023 Back That Year Up" with co-host Kevin Hart, who told her to use the platform to clear up any fights between her and the Packers safety. She said:

“We fought over it a couple of times and then we vowed — once we got married — we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time. He has done my workout in the gym and he could barely do it and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it.”

“I think we’re good at our own sports. We’ve tried to pin each other against on like, difficulty, ability and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not.”

Simone Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medalist with seven total Olympic medals on her resume. In September, she also stated her goal of competing in her third Olympics in Paris.

Jonathan Owens played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans before joining the Green Bay Packers ahead of this season.

What did Jonathan Owens say about Simone Biles in an interview?

Owens who married Biles back in April, appeared on "The Pivot" podcast and told the story of how they met on the dating app Raya in 2020. Owens admitted he did not know who the American gymnast was:

“I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is.’ I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity. The first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers. So in my mind, I’m like, ‘OK, she’s gotta be good.'”

In the same interview, the Packers defensive back was asked if he was the "catch" in the relationship with Biles. His response caused quite an uproar on social media and went viral:

"I always say that the men are the catch"

Most people online felt that Jonathan Owens' comments were out of line and that Simone Biles is a bigger name than him. Nonetheless, it is a conversation that is still ongoing with people taking sides.