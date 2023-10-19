Simone Biles teases possible Taylor Swift meetup at upcoming Packers-Chiefs game

Simone Biles has hinted that she might possibly meet Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers game. After winning her 21st world championship gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, the expert gymnast became one of the winningest athletes in the world.

She recently gave numerous interviews where she discussed her recent feat and in one such interview, the 26-year-old hinted about a possible meetup with the pop star.

Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens seem like the perfect couple, as the two are always there to support each other. The Olympic gold medal winner will finally be able to attend her husband's games, who plays as a safety for the Packers, this holiday season.

When she appeared in an interview with NBC's The Today Show on Thursday, presenter Hoda Kotb asked her about watching her husband play. She said:

"Yeah, it's been really fun supporting what he loves to do. Obviously, he's in Green Bay right now. So my season just ended. So I'm super excited to get out there for Green Bay for the holidays to support him."

Biles also hinted at meeting Taylor Swift at the Chiefs vs. Packers game that will take place on December 3.

Kotb said that it would be interesting to see Biles and Swift in one frame. To which she said:

"Actually, we will be going to that game."

Fans will be excitedly waiting for the two influential figures to pose for pictures together.

Simone Biles shared a few glimpses of her dream home with Jonathan Owens

The athlete couple has been happily sharing progress on their new house. They currently reside in Houston, Texas, in their $2 million house. Their new residence is also in the same city.

The two decided to lay the foundation of their house before getting married this year and have been closely watching the progress of their soon-to-be house.

Simone Biles has recently shared a series of pictures of her newly-constructed house, displaying its proper structure and appearance. She updated her fans about the successful placement of the tiles on the exterior parts of the house and also showcased the sliding doors that have been installed to compartmentalize each section of the house.

Simone Biles also lets her fans see the beautiful view that is visible outside of her house. A long stretch of lake and greenery soothes the mind.