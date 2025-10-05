"Simply pathetic and inexplicable": NFL insider goes scorched-earth on referee for Saints' roughing-the-passer call on Jaxson Dart

NFL insider Jordan Schultz criticized officials for a roughing-the-passer call on Jaxson Dart against New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson. The call came during Sunday’s 26-14 win over the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome.

The flag was thrown late in the fourth quarter after what appeared to be a routine sack of rookie quarterback Dart.

On Sunday, Schultz wrote on X:

“NFL refs have a very difficult job. I get it. But calling this roughing the passer in the Giants-Saints game is why football fans are so fed up with the league’s officiating. Simply pathetic and inexplicable."

Granderson’s hit drew widespread debate online as viewers questioned what rule had been broken. The play turned a likely 10-yard sack into a 15-yard gain for the Giants, though the drive quickly stalled.

The Saints already led comfortably after erasing a 14-3 deficit with a dominant defensive surge that produced 23 unanswered points.

Scott Van Pelt joins the criticism over the Saints' penalty on Jaxson Dart

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt echoed Jordan Schultz’s reaction.

“The worst I can recall,” he said.

Video replays showed Granderson wrapping Jaxson Dart up cleanly without lowering his helmet or landing with his body weight.

The Saints' defense ultimately rendered the decision meaningless. New Orleans forced five turnovers on consecutive drives, including two interceptions by Dart and multiple fumbles by Giants skill players. Running back Cam Skattebo lost one inside the red zone that was returned 86 yards for a touchdown, and wideout Darius Slayton also put the ball on the ground.

Jaxson Dart’s early performance had looked promising as he connected with tight end Theo Johnson on a pair of touchdown passes and scrambled for key gains. But the offense unraveled as New Orleans tightened coverage and capitalized on each mistake. Quarterback Spencer Rattler led the Saints with an 87-yard strike to Rashid Shaheed and managed the game efficiently down the stretch.

New York entered as a slight road favorite before the line flipped just before kickoff. The loss dropped the Giants to 0-2 on the road, while the Saints celebrated their first victory of the season. Linebacker Swayze Bozeman exited with an ankle injury, and Slayton left in the fourth quarter with a hamstring issue.

