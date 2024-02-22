"Sirianni is an actual child": Fans stunned at rumors of Eagles Security Officer 'Big Dom' babysitting Philadelphia HC's emotions

The Philadelphia Eagles had a major collapse towards end the last NFL season and many fans called for head coach Nick Sirianni to be fired because of it.

According to a report by Derrick Gunn, the Eagles security guard 'Big Dom' reportedly helped Sirianni keep his emotions in check. The head coach was reportedly involved in numerous arguments with players/coaches during games in his absence.

'Big Dom' did get removed from the Eagles sidelines due to his altercation with a San Francisco 49ers player, and some fans joked that was the reason for Philadelphia's struggles.

They suggested that 'Big Dom' is needed to deal with Sirianni, who can otherwise be a 'child.'

"Confirmed Sirianni is an actual child and needs a babysitter on the sidelines."

Nick Sirianni remains the Eagles' head coach ahead of 2024 season

The Philadelphia Eagles started the year 10-1 as all signs pointed to them repeating as NFC Champions. However, Philadelphia went 1-5 in their final six games and were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Following the Eagles' collapse, it was reported that Sirianni would remain the head coach, which surprised some people.

Sirianni has also given up playcalling heading into 2024, as he says Philadelphia needed a fresh voice for the offense:

"I just think right now we just need to bring some new ideas from the outside," Sirianni explained to reporters, via NFL.com. "We need to bring a guy in with new ideas that's not part of this family of coaches."

"I think that an important thing or even if it is from one of the coaches that have been somewhere else -- it can be any of that. So, that's important and because that's important you are making sure you always evolve."

He added:

"The evolution will not just be of the things that this new coordinator will bring to the table as far as their scheme and things we may not know a lot about. It is easy to look out and say 'I like to do that and do that' but not know what there is to know about. That's why you are bringing in a coordinator to bring those new ideas."

Sirianni and Philadelphia ended up hiring Kellen Moore to be their new offensive coordinator.