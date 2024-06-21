"Skinny Daboll era is getting a ring": NFL fans take notice of Giants HC looking fit at franchise's 100-year celebration

Brian Daboll might be the new Tua Tagovailoa as the head coach, like the quarterback earlier this offseason, is turning heads due to his appearance. On Thursday, the New York Giants uploaded a four-second clip of the head coach and his wife, which generated many reactions from fans on X.

Many felt the coach had lost weight:

"Skinny Daboll era is getting a ring," one said.

"Wow coach did well for himself," another said.

"Coach is looking like an absolute stallion," one declared.

"Look at my slim coach, another said.

A few fans, however, had a negative reaction to Brian Daboll and were not pleased with the franchise in general.

"Our coach sucks like the team, please change this clown and whimpy Jones," one demanded.

That said, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive to seeing the coach in June. The Giants are 0-0 like every team and in the spirit of hope for the future, many believe they are on the right path.

Brian Daboll attends New York Giants' 100-year celebration

Brian Daboll at Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants

Brian Daboll was out and about as the team was holding a 100-year celebration event. Former players from across the history of the franchise attended, including Eli Manning, Phil Simms, and Victor Cruz.

The event was open to the public and a 100-year-old fan made an appearance, as per the team's social media account. The main event appeared to be a presentation in which a sea of fans were treated to a question-and-answer event on stage.

New York Giants round out a championship-laden century

Eli Manning at Annual Charity Day Hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

The New York Giants' first season came in 1925 and they have seen a lot of change. When the team was created, World War II was over a decade away and the Great Depression was yet to hit. The country was still in the throes of the roaring 20s, following the conclusion of World War I.

Between then and now, the Giants have won eight NFL titles and four of those are Super Bowl championships. Long before Eli Manning was born, the Giants were one of the best football teams in the country and between 1927 and 1946, the team reached an eye-popping nine championship games.

Their next run trumped that with a run of six championship appearances between 1956 and 1963. Phil Simms led the team to their next relevant run in the NFL between 1984 and 1990, logging two championships over that time. Since then, the team has been spotty with their runs.

However, Eli Manning handed the franchise two rings over Tom Brady in 2007 and 2011. Since then, however, the team has found themselves in a down era with just two playoff appearances. Their lone playoff win in that time has come under the tenure of Brian Daboll.

