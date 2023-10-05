Skip Bayless admits he's 'scared to death' of Brock Purdy ahead of Cowboys vs. 49ers

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy has continued the success he had last season into this campaign and has led the San Francisco 49ers to a perfect 4-0 start. Purdy had an unexpected rise, as he quickly became one of the best NFC quarterbacks last year when stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

This week, the 49ers face a tough challenge in NFC contenders, the Dallas Cowboys.

Lifelong Cowboys fan and "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless admits he's scared to death of Purdy:

"Brock Purdy scares me to death going into Sunday night. Because the harder I look, the better he looks. The more I want him to mess up, screw up. Get exposed, the harder I look for that, the more he does nothing wrong. He is running away with QBR, he has surpassed Tua by six points.

"That's a huge gap. He is running away with passer rating. On passes thrown over 10 yards this year in the National Football League. He leads the league with 72% completion of 10 or more yards."

The 3-1 Cowboys may be the toughest challenge the 49ers have faced this season. San Francisco has beaten the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Los Angeles Rams thus far.

What is Brock Purdy's record as an NFL starter?

Brock Purdy during Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

In one-and-a-half season, Brock Purdy has started 12 career games. He has won 9 of 9 regular season matches, compiling an impressive 11-1 overall record as a starting quarterback.

Last season, he filled in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and led the 49ers to a victory over the Miami Dolphins. He started the remaining five games of the 2022 regular season and won all five. In the playoffs, he earned two victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks.

In the NFC Championship game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, Purdy injured his elbow, which limited his throwing and resulted in a 30-7 loss for the 49ers.

This week, Purdy will look to continue his fine form. The 49ers have beaten the Cowboys in their last two meetings, with Purdy starting their last matchup in the Divisional round of the 2022 season's playoffs.