"He's been out of sight, out of mind"- Skip Bayless argues the NFL thought they had gotten rid of Colin Kaepernick for good

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick still elicits strong opinions. The 34-year-old has not been seen in the league since 2016, after he took a knee during the US national anthem in protest against racial injustice and police brutality.

Despite his prolonged absence from the league, Kaepernick still posts workout videos on his social media in the hopes of one day returning to the NFL.

Fox Sports Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless believes that the NFL thought it had gotten rid of the 34-year-old for good, but now, with his recent workout videos, that is far from the case. He added that Kaepernick's former coach at San Francisco, Jim Harbaugh, is doing everything he can to put his former quarterback back on the map for NFL teams.

Bayless said:

"So now we go back to Jim Harbaugh, who's doing everything in his power to get Kap back on the map. Okay, I'll make you the honorary captain of the spring game ... and let's get some video out, work out with my team. Right, which he did."

Bayless continued:

"So what did Jim Harbaugh do for Colin Kaepernick? Because you say he believes in [him]? Yes. Well, he was instrumental in the drafting of Colin Kaepernick in the second round. And then remember what Jim Harbaugh had the guts to do? Yeah, game 10, it was game 10. This is I'm going to point out a white coach with a white quarterback drafted number one overall, Smith, Alex Smith. And they're, they're a pretty good team at that point.

Bayless added:

"And he thinks we can be better right with this kid, right? And game 10, he demotes Alex Smith and goes with Colin Kaepernick. And the rest is almost Super Bowl history. Right? Okay. And Jim believes in him. Jim loves him. And Jim is doing all he can to sort of get him back on the map. And now it's clear. I don't know what. I don't know exactly why Colin decided to do it now. You would think this tour would have happened three years ago. Yeah. Right. Yeah. Because he's been out of sight, out of mind. And I'm sure the NFL is a little shocked over ... where did this come from? What happened?"

Will Colin Kaepernick get another chance in the NFL?

At this point, it remains highly unlikely that Kaepernick will get another NFL opportunity. As many have previously stated, if it was going to happen, it would have by now.

There have been many arguments made that the 34-year-old is better than most of the backup quarterbacks in the league, yet he still doesn't have a job.

Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7



Here is the link to the workout.

youtu.be/wSYFvRMPb64



Had a great workout with Aaron Fuller at @UW yesterday. I appreciate you opening your facilities and allowing us to get our work in. Here is the link to the workout. Next stop is LA. Coordinating with receivers currently. More coming soon

Even after taking the San Francisco 49ers to multiple NFC Championship games and a Super Bowl appearance during his time in the league, in which he was one throw away from winning said Super Bowl, he remains without a team.

By regularly posting his workout videos online, the 34-year-old is still hopeful that a call will eventually come. Whether it does or not is another matter entirely, but the former 49ers star isn't giving up hope yet, even when most around the league already have.

