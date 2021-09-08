Skip Bayless says Tom Brady and Buccaneers will embarrass Cowboys in NFL season-opener

The time has finally arrived; the 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Tampa Bay to face off against the Super Bowl champions Buccaneers.

All 22 starters from the @Buccaneers Super Bowl team are coming back for 2021. 👀 pic.twitter.com/EqYhtiC8uC — NFL (@NFL) April 2, 2021

"Undisputed" analyst Skip Bayless, a long-time Cowboys fan, is frustrated that the Cowboys will debut the season. The opinionated die-hard Cowboys fan is seemingly the only football fan not looking forward to the start of the newest season.

On Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed," Skip exclaimed that the Cowboys don't deserve to play in the NFL's kick-off game. Skip believes it's actually "unfair" that Dallas should be forced to take on Tom Brady and his Buccaneers.

Skip's rant continues to explain that Dallas will inevitably lose to Tampa Bay on Thursday night; his complaints about the unfairness of the Cowboys opening up and being in a tough spot went on for five minutes.

My Cowboys did nothing to earn the right to play on opening night and I don't even think they'll be competitive. It's completely unfair to hang an opening night L on my team. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/pGFnpc9MlL — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 7, 2021

Although Skip's discussion was exhausting, he made a valid point. The Dallas Cowboys do not deserve the honor or the privilege of playing against the Superbowl Champs in the season game opener. The Cowboys' last Super Bowl was in 1996, which was 25 years ago.

In fact, it has been three years since the last time the Cowboys were even considered good.

Unfortunately, the season opener has nothing to do with a team's success and everything to do with money and fandom. The Cowboys are infamously known as the Americas team.

Typically the season opener is played between two of the better teams in the league. Tampa Bay certainly checks that box.

As the defending champs, the Buccaneers are swarming with high expectations after an exciting offseason. The team returns with every starter from February's Super Bowl-winning roster, including the likes of Shaquil Barrett on defense, wide receiver Chris Godwin and, of course, the ageless Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

But Dallas does not.

All eyes on Dak Prescott

Everyone will be watching the Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as he steps onto the field for the first time since his leg injury ended his season in 2020.

Dak Prescott is expected to play in the season opener, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/k1QRH4imX8 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 3, 2021

Prescott's rehabilitation from ankle surgery and, more recently, a shoulder injury kept him out of the preseason games. Still, the 28-year-old claimed he's "definitely ready" to get back on the field on the Dallas Cowboys website.

It'll be comical to see how Skip spins out of this one if the Cowboys, albeit unlikely, pull off an upset in Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Edited by Prem Deshpande