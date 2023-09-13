Colin Kaepernick, in his lifelong quest to return to the NFL, has reportedly put forward his candidacy to save the New York Jets. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played since 2016, but that doesn't mean he's lost the belief of at least one fan.

Speaking on Undisputed, NFL analyst Skip Bayless believes the Kaepernick is one off-season away from being a good enough starter in the league.

"He was really good for a long time. He went 1-10 as a starter [in his final year] because they were falling all apart around him. But to Richard's point, he had 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. So he played at an extremely high level for a long time. Then it all fell apart around him because he wound up suing this league for collusion."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

He continued:

"I know once you sue this group of owners, these are proud men. And once you step across that line, it's just hard to step back. So do I think the Jets are going to take a shot with him? I don't. Do I think he could still play right here right now if he got the OTAs and the preseason games? Absolutely, I do."

Colin Kaepernick lumped in with other former NFL stars with potential to save Jets' season

Nick Foles at Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts

Colin Kaepernick isn't the only free agent quarterback who can make his way back. Carson Wentz and Nick Foles are both still of playing age and are fresh off NFL experience.

Another Super Bowl villain of Tom Brady is also available in Matt Ryan. He is currently announcing games for CBS but the newly retired quarterback might want to change how his career ended last season.

Joe Flacco, the quarterback who defeated Kaepernick at his peak in Super Bowl XLVII, is also available.

Lastly, Tom Brady technically doesn't have a team. However, the Jets and seemingly the vast majority of pundits believe the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history has hung it up for the last time.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.