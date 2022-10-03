"The Cowboys OBVIOUSLY ALREADY HAVE A QB CONTROVERSY" - Skip Bayless believes Cooper Rush can replace Dak Prescott as starting QB

Skip Bayless believes the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback controversy brewing. The team's backup quarterback Cooper Rush won his third consecutive game on Sunday against the Commanders to help Dallas' improve to 3-1 in 2022.

Bayless believes that the Cowboys coaching staff will have a tough time when Prescott returns from injury as they could struggle naming a starting quarterback.

Bayless took to Twitter and stated that there is a quarterback controversy in Dallas:

"The Cowboys OBVIOUSLY ALREADY HAVE A QB CONTROVERSY. Four times Cooper Rush has played better than Dak has since the '21 opener at Tampa. If Dak is handed back the job now, his bar has been raised. He'd better raise his level of play or he'll hear chants of Coo-per, Coo-per ..."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless The Cowboys OBVIOUSLY ALREADY HAVE A QB CONTROVERSY. Four times Cooper Rush has played better than Dak has since the '21 opener at Tampa. If Dak is handed back the job now, his bar has been raised. He'd better raise his level of play or he'll hear chants of Coo-per, Coo-per ... The Cowboys OBVIOUSLY ALREADY HAVE A QB CONTROVERSY. Four times Cooper Rush has played better than Dak has since the '21 opener at Tampa. If Dak is handed back the job now, his bar has been raised. He'd better raise his level of play or he'll hear chants of Coo-per, Coo-per ...

While many want to think that Rush will usurp Dak Prescott into the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback position, it remains highly unlikely that Jerry Jones will want his $40 million superstar sitting on the bench.

Bayless is a fan of Cooper Rush

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

Bayless has been Rush's biggest fan, much in the same way he was Prescott's when he burst onto the scene in 2016. Rush's tape speaks for itself, according to Bayless. Speaking on Undisputed earlier last week and said that if you put up Dak Prescott's tape from last year and Rush's this year, there isn't much difference at all. In fact, he says people would think Rush is better than Prescott based on the tape.

Bayless said:

"I showed you Dak's tape going back to the game after the opening night game on Thursday night at Tom Brady, all the rest of the games last year, the playoff game last year, the opening night game this year against Tampa."

"If I showed you all that tape versus the three games, the tape on Cooper Rush, you'd say this guy's way better than that guy. That's what you would say."

While Bayless' comments are valid, there is still no denying that the Cowboys have a better chance at winning football games with Dak Prescott under center.

What Rush is doing is making it difficult for the Cowboys coaches' job difficult for when Prescott returns from injury.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Who is this Cooper Rush guy? He's pretty good. Who is this Cooper Rush guy? He's pretty good.

But make no mistake about it, regardless of how well Cooper Rush plays, this will be Dak Prescott's team unless his performances dip below par.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far