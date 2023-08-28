Trey Lance, after years of struggling to rip away the starting quarterback job, is now buried on the Dallas Cowboys depth chart. At least, that is how Skip Bayless and Jerry Jones see the year turning out for the former 49ers quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"Jerry Jones said Saturday night, 'we have no role for Trey Lance this year with the Cowboys.' 'No role' because he's not better than Cooper Rush. Cooper Rush was 5-1 and those five were really big-time games. I thought Cooper Rush operated the offense more efficiently and effectively than Dak has over a five game period."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cooper Rush vs Dak Prescott in 2022

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Cooper Rush at Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

It appeared that Bayless was indicating Rush's performance only in 2022, because Dak Prescott has multiple seasons where he easily doubled the projected stats of where Rush was on pace to end up last year.

In six games of significant action, he threw for five touchdowns and three interceptions. As such, he was on pace for about 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Prescott ended up throwing for 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, which is somewhat similar to Rush's performance. The ongoing 2023 season will be a big test for Prescott to lead Jerry Jones to believe last year was an aberration, because he has played much better in the past.

Two years ago, for instance, he threw for 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions. Of course, if Jones does turn against him, he now has another signal caller to pivot to in Trey Lance.

Trey Lance looking to improve away from Kyle Shanahan

Trey Lance at Texas Rangers v Oakland Athletics

The Dallas Cowboys' new second- or third-string backup quarterback's new hope is to prove that Kyle Shanahan's historically praised offense was the problem.

If he can pop with Mike McCarthy, who has also gotten a fair amount of praise over the years for his offensive prowess, the finger will be pointed at Shanahan, who has chosen to lean into the running game in his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

Mike McCarthy has been on record stating that he also wants to lean on the running game this season, leaving some to wonder if the quarterback has merely traded one ill-fitting coach for another. At this point, either way, the wait for Trey Lance's true debut has been delayed yet again.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 267 votes