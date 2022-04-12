“He's thinking I want this guy to run my franchise” - Skip Bayless believes Mike Tomlin will actively look to trade for Baker Mayfield 

Mike Tomlin could look to try and trade for Baker Mayfield, according to Fox Sports Undisputed's Skip Bayless. With the Cleveland Browns quarterback on the way out of the AFC team, thanks to Deshaun Watson signing with the side, Mayfield needs a new home.

According to Bayless, one team that could trade for the 26-year-old is Pittsburgh. With Dwayne Haskins tragically losing his life a couple of days ago, the Steelers have a roster spot to fill. That is where Mayfield comes in.

Bayless thinks that the Steelers head coach would want the former Oklahoma star to run his franchise as he believes he is "made" for Pittsburgh.

Bayless said:

"I told you from the start, I believe Pittsburgh is just sitting there waiting and God rest his soul of Dwayne Haskins, not that that would have factored into this because they signed Mitch Trubisky, I assume to be their starter and I believe they're just laying right on Baker Mayfield."

"They're just waiting him out because they got time to wait because they know how good Baker is because he went to Pittsburgh in a playoff game, a division rival, and did a number on them with a 91 QBR and Mike Tomlin is thinking I want that guy to run my franchise because he's made for Pittsburgh, in this division is what I believe."

Could Baker Mayfield work in Pittsburgh Steelers?

Should coach Tomlin decide to trade for the 26-year-old, there would be real competition for the Steelers' starting job. Having just signed Mitch Trubisky from Buffalo, adding Mayfield would give Tomlin two viable options at quarterback.

Many have argued that Mayfield is a better quarterback than Trubisky. Pittsburgh are going through somewhat of a rebuild, but there are still some weapons for him to work with.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE



For anyone who thought they’d somehow keep Baker Mayfield on the roster - I think this all but answers that. #Browns have signed QB Josh Dobbs to a 1-year deal, per reports.For anyone who thought they’d somehow keep Baker Mayfield on the roster - I think this all but answers that. #Browns have signed QB Josh Dobbs to a 1-year deal, per reports. For anyone who thought they’d somehow keep Baker Mayfield on the roster - I think this all but answers that. https://t.co/or146CxjeS

Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, and Najee Harris all showcased their talent last season and could make another leap in 2022. Pittsburgh also has pick 20 in the first round of the draft and could use it to add another weapon to its offense.

Mayfield has everything that Tomlin wants in a quarterback. He is tough, gritty, has shown how well he can play when not injured, and never backs down. It would be a good acquisition for Pittsburgh, but it remains to be seen if they will add to their quarterback room.

